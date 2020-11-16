Report: Ex-Giants CB DeAndre Baker Receiving Interest from Chiefs, 49ers, More

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

A number of teams are reportedly interested in former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants are not interested in bringing him back, but the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the teams that could pursue him.

The Giants selected Baker with a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Georgia, and he appeared in all 16 games as a rookie with 61 tackles and eight passes defended.

The question with Baker was not about his on-field production.

On Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the Broward State Attorney's Office dropped all charges against him stemming from an alleged robbery. He was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and allegedly stole jewelry and cash at gunpoint in May.

Attorney Bradford Cohen said the decision to drop all those charges proved Baker "was a victim of an extortion from day one."

The Giants released Baker during the offseason with the legal issues hovering over him.

Head coach Joe Judge also seemingly confirmed there would be no reunion Monday when he said, "Wish him the best luck in the future. We've made the decision we think is best for the program. That is all I have to say about that."

Baker is just 23 years old and could join a contender now that he is a free agent with the charges dropped.