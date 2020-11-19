Chris Carson Ruled Out for Seahawks vs. Cardinals with Foot Injury

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson won't play during the team's Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals.

After limited participation in practice on Tuesday, the 26-year-old was listed as inactive by the team before the game. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Carson felt healthy enough to play, but the team decided to keep him out.

Carson, a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks in 2017 out of Oklahoma State, posted 323 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 66 carries while adding 147 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions before suffering a mild foot sprain during the team's Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

He has missed three games with the injury: a win against the San Francisco 49ers and back-to-back losses to the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.

As a rookie, the Mississippi native broke his ankle and was done for the year after Week 4, but since returning, Carson has been a force for the Seattle offense. Last year he posted 1,230 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in addition to 266 yards and two touchdowns on 37 receptions in a career-best season, which ended with a hip fracture in Week 16.

While the Seahawks are largely focused on passing—averaging the third-most passing yards per game with 289.4—the return of Carson would only elevate the 6-3 Seahawks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's not the worst timing for the return of running back Carlos Hyde, who was sidelined for three games with a hamstring issue but should see a majority of the action on Thursday with Carson out. DeeJay Dallas will continue to see touches with fellow running back Travis Homer also ruled inactive for Thursday.