    Chris Carson Ruled Out for Seahawks vs. Cardinals with Foot Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 20, 2020
    Alerted 11m ago in the B/R App

    Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson won't play during the team's Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals.

    After limited participation in practice on Tuesday, the 26-year-old was listed as inactive by the team before the game. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Carson felt healthy enough to play, but the team decided to keep him out. 

    Carson, a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks in 2017 out of Oklahoma State, posted 323 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 66 carries while adding 147 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions before suffering a mild foot sprain during the team's Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

    He has missed three games with the injury: a win against the San Francisco 49ers and back-to-back losses to the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.

    As a rookie, the Mississippi native broke his ankle and was done for the year after Week 4, but since returning, Carson has been a force for the Seattle offense. Last year he posted 1,230 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in addition to 266 yards and two touchdowns on 37 receptions in a career-best season, which ended with a hip fracture in Week 16.

    While the Seahawks are largely focused on passing—averaging the third-most passing yards per game with 289.4—the return of Carson would only elevate the 6-3 Seahawks.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It's not the worst timing for the return of running back Carlos Hyde, who was sidelined for three games with a hamstring issue but should see a majority of the action on Thursday with Carson out. DeeJay Dallas will continue to see touches with fellow running back Travis Homer also ruled inactive for Thursday. 

    Related

      Darius Leonard Feels Slighted

      Colts LB feels ‘extra motivation’ to play Aaron Rodgers after QB called Fred Warner the NFL’s best LB

      Darius Leonard Feels Slighted
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Darius Leonard Feels Slighted

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Welcome to Lumen Field: Seahawks' CenturyLink Gets New Name

      Welcome to Lumen Field: Seahawks' CenturyLink Gets New Name
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Welcome to Lumen Field: Seahawks' CenturyLink Gets New Name

      Liz Mathews
      via Seahawks Wire

      Washington Might Keep Name

      Washington Football Team is ‘definitely in the running’ as long-term name, per team president Jason Wright

      Washington Might Keep Name
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Washington Might Keep Name

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Russ and DK Are Chasing Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison

      Russ and DK Are Chasing Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Russ and DK Are Chasing Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk