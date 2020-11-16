Antonio Brown Accused of Destroying Security Camera in October Police Report

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown allegedly destroyed a security camera and threw a bicycle at a security guard shack in the Hollywood, Florida, gated community in which he lives, according to the Miami Herald's David Ovalle.

In October, Hollywood police found enough to charge Brown with criminal mischief, but the president of the homeowners association declined to pursue charges.

The police report said HOA President Sylvia Berman was concerned Brown "may retaliate against her employees."

However, Berman had a different explanation when speaking with the Miami Herald. She said there wasn't any fear of retaliation and that the housing board decided the matter wasn't serious enough to warrant criminal charges. Brown agreed to replace the camera he broke.

Alana Burstyn, a spokeswoman for Brown, also addressed the incident.

"One of the issues involved difficulties that visiting friends and family experienced while attempting to access a visitor gate," Burstyn said. "That and all other issues have been fully and amicably resolved, and everyone is getting along just fine. I am not sure who is trying to promote this narrative."

According to Ovalle, Brown grew upset when one of his guests was denied entry to the community until the seven-time Pro Bowler arrived at the gate to escort the guest around the premises. The situation repeated itself shortly thereafter, and Brown "threw his bicycle at the guard gate arm."

Brown pleaded no contest to felony burglary with battery and two misdemeanors in June in connection to an alleged altercation at his Hollywood home. A delivery truck driver said he had been physically assaulted by Brown and Brown's trainer.

That incident helped result in an eight-game suspension handed down by the NFL.

The punishment also stemmed from a pair of stories by Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko. Klemko interviewed a woman who said Brown—naked and holding a small towel over his groin—made an unwanted sexual advance toward her. The woman later told Klemko she started receiving "intimidating" texts following the publication of the initial report.

A civil lawsuit against Brown remains ongoing as well.

Britney Taylor, one of his former trainers, filed suit in September 2019 and claimed he sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017 and raped her in May 2018. Taylor filed a sworn affidavit earlier this month in which she reiterated the allegations.