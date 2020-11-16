NBA Draft 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Latest Mock Draft PredictionsNovember 16, 2020
NBA Draft 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Latest Mock Draft Predictions
After months of waiting, the 2020 NBA draft is nearly here. On Wednesday, the annual selection process will unfold, and prospects like LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Obi Toppin and James Wiseman will have professional homes.
While there isn't a single can't-miss prospect headlining this draft class, several quality players like the aforementioned quartet will hear their names called. The question, of course, is which teams are going to call whom.
Here you will find an updated Round 1 mock along with a look at some of the latest draft-related buzz. First, though, let's take a look at the draft-day schedule.
2020 NBA Draft Schedule, TV and Live Stream
When: Wednesday, November 18
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
The 2020 NBA draft will be held at ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut. Commissioner Adam Silver will announce the picks in Round 1, while deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announce Round 2. The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Radio and via the ESPN App.
1st-Round Predictions
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks
2. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
3. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
7. Detroit Pistons: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
10. Phoenix Suns: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
11. San Antonio Spurs: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
12. Sacramento Kings: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State
15. Orlando Magic: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II
16. Portland Trailblazers: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
18. Dallas Mavericks: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
20. Miami Heat: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL
22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
23. Utah Jazz: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU
24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Leandro Bolmaro, SG, FC Barcelona
26. Boston Celtics: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State
29. Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones, PG, Duke Malachi
30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
Teams Looking to Trade Up for LaMelo Ball
While there isn't a consensus top prospect in this draft class, NBL product LaMelo Ball appears to be one teams are willing to move up to get. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, if a team wants to trade for the No. 1 pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves, it will be for Ball.
Per Givony, this could be, at least in part, down to a disappointing workout from fellow top prospect Anthony Edwards: "Multiple front offices were somewhat discouraged watching Edwards' performance during his televised pro day on Oct. 29, seeing sluggishness and inconsistencies with his jump shot."
While one workout won't dictate Edwards' NBA career, it could affect where he is selected—and influence whether prospects are selected ahead of him.
Of course, if a team is going to go up to get Ball, the Timberwolves have to be willing to trade down.
Timberwolves Could Be Targeting a 2nd High Draft Pick
Not only might the Timberwolves be unwilling to part with the No. 1 pick, but they might also be looking to trade up from their second first-round slot at 17. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, Minnesota is interested in moving up near lottery range.
"They've had talks with the Hawks for No. 6," O'Connor tweeted. "A possible deal could include Jarrett Culver and No. 17."
Per O'Connor, "a number of teams" are interested in acquiring Atlanta's pick. One possible target, according to longtime NBA reporter Gery Woelfel, could be Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton.
Woelfel reported in October that both Minnesota and the Golden State Warriors are eying Haliburton.
It's highly unlikely that the Timberwolves would chase two point guards at the top of Round 1. Therefore, if Minnesota is able to acquire the sixth pick before draft night and still holds on to the No. 1 selection, Ball might not be the preferred pick.
Bulls Are Keeping Their Options Open
Ball, Edwards and Wiseman are widely expected to be the first three players off the board Wednesday. Dayton's Obi Toppin could be a fourth top target. The Chicago Bulls own the No. 4 pick, but they are keeping all of their options open.
"Even the agents of the players at the top, they have no idea," Givony said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Forbes' Jason Patt). " Usually by now, the agents have a pretty good idea of where their guys stand with each team. Nobody really knows where they stand with Chicago."
Realistically, the Bulls could take Toppin, Haliburton or any of the big three that may fall. They could also trade the selection to a team looking to get into lottery range.
Virtually everything should be on the table for Chicago, which finished the 2019-20 season with a 22-43 record and is among the more talent-starved teams in the Eastern Conference. While it feels like any selection near the top of Round 1 could be traded, the Bulls could provide a pivot point in the draft at No. 4.