NBA Draft 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Latest Mock Draft Predictions

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After months of waiting, the 2020 NBA draft is nearly here. On Wednesday, the annual selection process will unfold, and prospects like LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Obi Toppin and James Wiseman will have professional homes.

While there isn't a single can't-miss prospect headlining this draft class, several quality players like the aforementioned quartet will hear their names called. The question, of course, is which teams are going to call whom.

Here you will find an updated Round 1 mock along with a look at some of the latest draft-related buzz. First, though, let's take a look at the draft-day schedule.