What a Jrue Holiday Trade Would Tell Us About Lonzo Ball

The future of Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans is tied to that of young point guard Lonzo Ball. If Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin decides to trade Holiday, is Ball capable of running the team as the lead guard?

Holiday is easily the better player, but he's already 30 years old. Ball, just 23, fits better with Zion Williamson (20) and Brandon Ingram (23).

"You can't have a young team with Jrue making $25 million a year," a former Western Conference executive said. "It kills your cap space and room under the luxury tax."

Both players are extension-eligible, but if Griffin isn't confident that Ball's price matches what he brings on the court, should he move him?

Lonzo Extension?

The biggest knock on Ball during his first two years in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers was his durability. He missed nearly half of each season and most of the offseasons, primarily with knee injuries, though he fared better in New Orleans, getting through 63 of 72 games.

His funky shooting form doesn't exactly inspire confidence. To be fair, he shot a solid 37.5 percent from three last season, but his poor free-throw shooting (56.6 percent) suggests the underlying issues remain.

While his overall numbers on the season were solid (11.8 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game), he was actively worse through the Orlando restart, shooting just 30.5 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from three. Griffin might be willing to overlook Ball's late on-court struggles. The NBA bubble wasn't for everyone.

But how much should he be willing to pay Ball in an extension? Will he be worth even Ricky Rubio (another low-scoring point guard) money at about $17 million per year? Or is Ball closer to a Marcus Smart-level role player, earning about $13 million per season?

"[The Pelicans] can't overpay for a low-energy, non-shooting point guard ... I wouldn't pay him more than $13 million," the former executive said. "I don't like his game, but I get that you have to sign him as a [key] part of the [Anthony Davis] trade."

The price for Ball connects to the Pelicans' future with Holiday. If Griffin decides Ball is not worth the investment, then maybe trading him is the better option, despite Holiday's age.

The decision on Ball is needed before the start of the 2020-21 regular season, but if there's no deal reached, the Pelicans will still have the upper hand in negotiations the following offseason when he will be a restricted free agent.

Negotiations may not be easy after Ball's recent move to Klutch Sports and agent Rich Paul. Griffin, formerly the Cleveland Cavaliers general manager, has negotiated several deals with Paul, including contracts with LeBron James, JR Smith (four years, $57 million in 2016) and Tristan Thompson (five years, $82 million in 2015).

Given the sizable contracts for Smith and Thompson, Griffin may not be looking forward to sitting down with Paul to discuss Ball. The right price could lead to a long-term marriage and Holiday's departure, but that could flip entirely with Holiday sticking and Ball out in trade.

The challenge in moving Ball is that his play through three years hasn't exactly been overwhelming. Perhaps the Cavaliers might be interested in a taller (6'6") defensive guard to help play alongside Darius Garland (6'1") and Collin Sexton (6'1")—assuming they view Ball as a better player than Dante Exum. Would Cedi Osman be enough of a return for the Pelicans if they chose to move Ball?

Ball would fit in well next to Trae Young in Atlanta, but how much would the Hawks be willing to give up in draft considerations or young players (De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter or Cam Reddish)?

It's unclear if the Chicago Bulls are going to reinvest in Lauri Markkanen. He might be an intriguing fit with Williamson if the Bulls were interested in Ball.

At this point, it's just speculation. There isn't much buzz around the league that Ball is available, while Holiday's name is making the rounds.

Holiday Trade?

On Tuesday, Marc Stein of the New York Times tweeted that the Hawks are in the running for Holiday:

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic followed that up with a strong denial:

It's that time of year when it's difficult to tell the difference between smoke, fire and incorrectly ascribing a link between the two. Still, recently,Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Pelicans were shopping the veteran guard, which led to a lengthy non-denial/non-confirmation by Griffin in a Q&A with fans, per Pelicans beat writer Christian Clark:

But ultimately, Holiday has a big say in what's next. He's under contract for roughly $26.2 million next season and has a player option for $27.1 million for 2021-22. He can work out an extension that fits for the Pelicans long term, perhaps in the low $20 million per season range, or he could look to a new destination with a team willing to pay him closer to $40 million per year.

The Pelicans don't need to rush a decision, but teams are much more flexible in what they can do via trade during the offseason. Griffin will have options if he waits until the deadline, but any team he negotiates with may not be willing to offer much unless it has a strong signal—or behind-the-scenes agreement—with Holiday on a long-term deal.

If the Miami Heat made Tyler Herro available, he'd be a great addition to the Pelicans' young core, but that would appear to be unlikely from Miami. Similarly, the Denver Nuggets are probably reluctant to trade Michael Porter Jr.

The Brooklyn Nets could prove to be a viable trade partner with Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie. The Golden State Warriors would almost certainly offer the No. 2 pick, but unless they can find a different home for Andrew Wiggins, the Pelicans might not be interested.

The Lakers inquired with a deal built around Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, No. 28 and other considerations, but the Pelicans (who already own several of the Lakers’ future first-rounders) were not interested.

The Philadelphia 76ers have several large contracts—some appealing (Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson), but others unwieldy (Tobias Harris, Al Horford). The Phoenix Suns could be a wild card, and as always, the New York Knicks.

Speculate away, but keep in mind that Holiday holds the cards in that he can scare off any suitor if he doesn't intend to commit beyond his current contract.

But circle back to Stein's original tweet with the Hawks. They are unique among suitors—outside of the Knicks, who can take a similar approach but may be further away from contending—in that they will have significant cap room this summer.

In addition to a long list of potential trade assets (John Collins, Hunter, Reddish, Huerter, No. 6 pick, etc.), the Hawks have the means to renegotiate Holiday's contract to as much as $38.2 million for 2020-21. He could essentially end up on a new contract immediately worth up to three years, $120.3 million. If the Hawks could get him to agree to that kind of deal without a player option, they might be willing to give up real value to the Pelicans.

Trade Both?

A decision to trade Holiday because of his age and price is easier to do if Ball can handle the point for the Pelicans. But then if he is asking for too much in an extension, or the team doesn't believe he's the answer, perhaps they look to move both guards.

In the short term, the Pelicans are probably going to stick with Ball with the hope he either ups his value for New Orleans on the court or via trade.

Griffin has a lot on his plate with four picks in the Nov. 18 draft (Nos. 13, 39, 42 and 60) and free agency two days later, but then so do 29 other teams as the NBA rushes through an abridged offseason. He needs to find the right price for Ingram, a restricted free agent. Josh Hart is also extension-eligible, and the team has several unrestricted free agents in Derrick Favors, E'Twaun Moore and Jahlil Okafor.

New Orleans will have about $9.3 million (up to about $40 million over four years) to spend via its mid-level exception. The point guard market isn't incredibly dynamic with Fred VanVleet out of the Pelicans' price range. Other options might include Goran Dragic, DJ Augustin and Jeff Teague.

That and everything else will depend heavily on the Holiday and Ball long-term decisions and what the Pelicans can get in return should they go down the trade route with either or both.

Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter, @EricPincus.