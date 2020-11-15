Tim Patrick, Isaiah Johnson Ejected for Fighting During Broncos vs. Raiders

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson were ejected from Sunday's matchup between the teams for fighting, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Patrick punched Raiders safety Jonathan Abrams during a scrum, and Johnson retaliated by punching Patrick.

Patrick, 26, has been a pleasant surprise for the Broncos this season, coming into Sunday's game with 27 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. With Courtland Sutton out for the year with a torn ACL and rookie KJ Hamler missing a chunk of time this year as well, Patrick has been forced into a bigger role than expected coming into the season.

The Broncos certainly have an exciting young receiving corps for the future in Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Hamler and Patrick.

Quarterback Drew Lock spoke highly of Patrick in October, telling reporters he told offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur shortly after he was hired in January to keep an eye on the wide receiver:

"When I talked to Coach Shurmur, before he got here and got to know anybody, I told him that one of the guys that might not get talked about enough, he might get talked about a little bit, but not enough in my eyes, was Tim Patrick. He's always been that guy to me, in my opinion. Big, strong, physical guy, loves the game of football. It's hard to beat him out to practice... I told Coach Shurmur before he got here, 'Hey man, this guy is going to make a lot of plays for us this year.'"

Lock was right, though it's unlikely he or the rest of the Broncos were thrilled with Patrick's actions on Sunday.

Johnson, 24, hadn't made a start for the Raiders coming into Sunday and barely played period, recording 10 tackles. He made headlines last week, however, coming up with two huge passes defensed in the end zone late in the team's 31-26 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"He got baptized today in the NFL," Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters after that game. "Thank goodness for Isaiah Johnson and his length. You've got to give him credit."