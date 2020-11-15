Patrick Mahomes Tops Russell Wilson as NFL Midseason MVP by Anonymous NFL Execs

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Even with plenty of discussion about Russell Wilson to start the 2020 season, NFL personnel think Patrick Mahomes is more deserving of the MVP award at the halfway point, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

A poll of 31 anonymous NFL executives gave Mahomes the nod to win MVP with 17 votes, ahead of Wilson with nine. Ben Roethlisberger (three votes), Alvin Kamara (one vote) and Aaron Rodgers (one vote) were the only other players to receive votes.

Mahomes has the Kansas City Chiefs off to a 8-1 start to the season and currently has 25 passing touchdowns with just one interception to go with his 2,687 passing yards.

"Twenty-five-to-one TD to INT ratio," an AFC executive said. "That's unheard of."

Though Mahomes already won one MVP award in 2018, adding a Super Bowl MVP last season, he could be the most deserving once again.

There could still be a significant argument in favor of Wilson, who has never won an MVP but is in the midst of the best season of his nine-year career.

The Seattle Seahawks star leads the NFL with 28 passing touchdowns through eight games, just seven short of his personal best for a full season, while his 317.6 passing yards per game and 71.0 completion percentage are both easily his highest in the NFL.

Adding in the fact Seattle entered Week 10 with a 6-2 record despite a defense that has allowed the most yards from scrimmage in the NFL, Wilson has certainly showed his value.

With Roethlisberger leading an undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers team and Rodgers efficient as ever leading the Green Bay Packers, there might not be any easy answers when it comes to the MVP award this season.