Video: Tiger Woods Shoots 10 on Par-3 12th at Masters; Worst Hole in His Career

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Tiger Woods was already out of contention going into the back nine at the Masters Sunday, but he hit a new low during a brutal 12th hole.

Woods shot a 10 on the par-three hole, hitting his first two shots in the water before dumping a third one in the creek on a terrible shot from the sand:

It resulted in the worst score of the player's illustrious career:

The five-time Masters champion entered the fourth round 11 strokes off the lead and added three more bogeys in his first 10 holes Sunday. Though he could have still finished high on the leaderboard with a strong finish, he simply fell apart on one of the shortest holes on the course.

The one disaster is enough to make the 71 other holes of the tournament nearly irrelevant while falling outside the top 40 on the leaderboard.