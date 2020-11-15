    Lewis Hamilton Ties Michael Schumacher with 7 F1 World Championships

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2020
    Alerted 6h ago in the B/R App

    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Clive Mason/Pool via AP)
    Clive Mason/Associated Press

    Lewis Hamilton continues to rewrite the Formula One history books, clinching the 2020 F1 championship with his win at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. The title is the seventh of Hamilton's career, matching Michael Schumacher for the most in the sport's history.

    He spoke about the accomplishment after the latest win, per ESPN:

    "I always say it's beyond my wildest dreams, but I think my whole life secretly I probably have dreamt as high as this. But it felt so farfetched. I remember watching Michael winning those championships, and all us drivers here are always doing our best job we can. Just to get one, or two, or even three, it's so hard to get. Seven is just unimaginable."

    The 35-year-old had already broken Schumacher's record of 91 career race wins earlier this year, while Sunday's victory marked the 94th win of Hamilton's career.

    He doesn't seem to be slowing down, either, winning four in a row to reach 10 victories already in 2020.

    The 2020 season runs through December, but the remaining races will be little more than a victory lap for the British driver.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Is Harden Better Without Russ? 🤔

      Houston may want to stop trying to find a star to play alongside Harden. @highkin explains why ⬇️

      Is Harden Better Without Russ? 🤔
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Is Harden Better Without Russ? 🤔

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Time Running Out for Patricia?

      12-27-1 despite grinding 24/7/365. B/R talks to current and former Lions about the failings of the Patriot Way 📲

      Time Running Out for Patricia?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Time Running Out for Patricia?

      Kalyn Kahler
      via Bleacher Report

      Colts Shine to Take Down the Titans

      Colts Shine to Take Down the Titans
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Colts Shine to Take Down the Titans

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Week 10 Picks 📝

      Bleacher Report's expert consensus picks against the spread

      NFL Week 10 Picks 📝
      Featured logo
      Featured

      NFL Week 10 Picks 📝

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report