Lewis Hamilton Ties Michael Schumacher with 7 F1 World Championships

Clive Mason/Associated Press

Lewis Hamilton continues to rewrite the Formula One history books, clinching the 2020 F1 championship with his win at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. The title is the seventh of Hamilton's career, matching Michael Schumacher for the most in the sport's history.

He spoke about the accomplishment after the latest win, per ESPN:

"I always say it's beyond my wildest dreams, but I think my whole life secretly I probably have dreamt as high as this. But it felt so farfetched. I remember watching Michael winning those championships, and all us drivers here are always doing our best job we can. Just to get one, or two, or even three, it's so hard to get. Seven is just unimaginable."

The 35-year-old had already broken Schumacher's record of 91 career race wins earlier this year, while Sunday's victory marked the 94th win of Hamilton's career.

He doesn't seem to be slowing down, either, winning four in a row to reach 10 victories already in 2020.

The 2020 season runs through December, but the remaining races will be little more than a victory lap for the British driver.