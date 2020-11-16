B/R Staff NFL Week 10 Report Card: Carson Wentz's Play Creates Questions

1 of 6

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are now 6-3 thanks to the team's running backs. On a wet and windy day off Lake Erie, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 230 rushing yards during the 10-7 victory over the Houston Texans.

Chubb managed 126 yards and the game's only touchdown on 19 carries despite missing Cleveland's previous four contests due to a sprained MCL. The Browns' lead back struggled a bit through the first three quarters, but he came up big when it mattered most with a 59-yard third-down run to secure the win.

Interestingly, Chubb stepped out of bounds at Houston's 1-yard line despite no defenders being around him because the Texans didn't have any remaining timeouts. The Browns kneeled twice to run out the rest of the clock.

"I wouldn't have been mad if he scored," head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the game. "But we gave him the code word 'no mas' before the third-down play. If you tell Nick to do something, he does it."

How should Chubb's performance and late-game decision be viewed?

Brad Gagnon: A

That last play probably didn't make a difference as the Browns weren't likely to blow a two-score lead in the final 56 seconds, but it was a nice cherry on top of a good return performance. Why mess around when you're as snakebitten as the Browns? And it showed his level of awareness.

Brent Sobleski: A

In the era of the "selfish athlete" (which is a misnomer unto itself, but I digress), Chubb made arguably the most selfless play of the year. He could have easily scored and not affected the outcome. But he didn't. He made the biggest play of the day while simultaneously putting the team first. Hunt deserves a lot of credit, too, for running as hard as he did. The Browns easily have the game's best pair of running backs.

Gary Davenport: B+

Chubb looked a little rusty. He was outplayed by Kareem Hunt most of the game, although his big run late boosted his stat line. Still, that's entirely understandable given his layoff. So far as that play and Chubb's decision to scoot out of bounds at the 1-yard line goes, it was great for the people who had Houston +3.5 in the game and terrible for folks who started Chubb in fantasy. I happen to be both. It's a pro's move to put the team ahead of his own stats, and you can't argue with that.

Kalyn Kahler: A

The only people unhappy with Chubb's decision to go out at the 1-yard-line and not score are fantasy managers who started Chubb. But from a football sense and a team standpoint, it was a smart decision, similar to the one Todd Gurley couldn't pull off against the Detroit Lions a few weeks ago that cost the Atlanta Falcons the game.