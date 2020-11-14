    Report: NFL Considers Neutral-Site Playoff Bubbles a 'Last-Resort Option'

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 14, 2020

    The NFL logo is seen on the field before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

    The NFL is considering hosting the postseason inside a bubble if league executives and health advisers deem it necessary, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

    Potential options call for the players, coaches and staffers to stay at local hotels within their franchise markets for the postseason as well as neutral-location stadiums for both the NFC and AFC title games. A bubble for those league-title contests and the Super Bowl is considered a "last resort," though. 

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

