Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest InjuriesNovember 14, 2020
There are multiple reasons why fantasy managers turn to the waiver wire. Injuries and bye weeks are two of the biggest. With the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets on byes in Week 10—and several notable players on the injury report—you can bet that the waiver wire is a popular destination this weekend.
Here you'll find the top-10 rankings for each key fantasy position, along with a look at some of the latest injury buzz and some top waiver-wire targets.
The full Week 10 injury report can be found at NFL.com. All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
7. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
8. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
9. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Injury Report
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen is out with an ankle injury, meaning Alex Smith will get his first start since suffering a catastrophic leg injury in 2018. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has been ruled out, meaning Jake Luton will start once again.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the year. Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger cannot practice because of close-contact protocols, but the Steelers are preparing as if he will play.
Waiver-Wire Target: Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is coming off one of his best statistical performances of the season. In Week 9, he threw for 313 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for a touchdown and added 47 yards on the ground.
Lock should be a quality play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and their 26th-ranked pass defense. He should also be readily available in most leagues.
Lock is rostered in just 23 percent of Yahoo leagues and 19 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
4. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
6. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers
7. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
8. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
9. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
Injury Report
The New York Giants have ruled out running back Devonta Freeman with an ankle injury, while Houston Texans back David Johnson is out with a concussion. Carolina Panthers back Christian McCaffrey is out for at least another week, but Cleveland Browns back Nick Chubb may make his return.
"He hit all the benchmarks, so it's just a matter of making sure we're all on the same page in making sure that he's ready to go," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Other running backs ruled out for Week 10 include Tevin Coleman of the 49ers, Carolina's Reggie Bonnafon, Justin Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville's Devine Ozigbo. Baltimore Ravens starter Mark Ingram II is questionable, as are Seattle Seahawks backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde.
Waiver-Wire Target: Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Managers will be hard-pressed to find a starting back on the wire this late in the week. However, Ravens back Gus Edwards could be a serviceable play if Ingram can't go or is limited to a large degree.
In Week 9, he logged 34 scrimmage yards, two receptions and a rushing touchdown. On Sunday, he is set to play against the New England Patriots and their 28th-ranked run defense.
Edwards is rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues and 9 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
3. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
7. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
8. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
9. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
10. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
Injury Report
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been ruled out with a hip injury. Washington wideout Dontrelle Inman is also out for the Washington-Detroit tilt. Jaguars rookie wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. has been ruled out, as has 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel.
Broncos rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy is listed as questionable
Waiver-Wire Target: Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos
Broncos wideout Tim Patrick could be one of the best sleeper plays of the week if Jeudy cannot go or is limited. He's already a high-upside play, coming off a four-catch, 29-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 9.
Patrick has hauled in at least three passes in each of his past five games, and he topped 100 yards in both Weeks 4 and 6. He has a strong matchup against the 26th-ranked Raiders pass defense.
He is one of the few quality receivers still largely available too, being rostered in just 23 percent of Yahoo leagues and 15 percent of ESPN leagues. Add him and play him if you're lacking at WR.
Tight End
1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
4. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Evan Engram, New York Giants
9. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints
10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
Injury Report
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan is questionable with an ankle injury. Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is questionable, as is Arizona Cardinals counterpart Maxx Williams. Browns tight end Austin Hooper is expected to make his return following an appendectomy.
Waiver Wire Target: Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team
Not many quality tight ends are likely to be available this late in the week, though it's worth checking on Hooper and Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham.
Washington tight end Logan Thomas is widely available, being rostered in just 34 percent of Yahoo leagues and 19 percent of ESPN leagues. He is coming off a three-catch, 28-yard outing and should be a fine emergency play against the Lions and their 18th-ranked pass defense.