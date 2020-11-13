3 Alleged Robbery Victims Recant Statements Against Ex-Giant Deandre Baker

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

Three men have recanted statements in which they said former New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker robbed them of cash and valuables at a party last May.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported the news on Friday:



"Julius Lamar, Steven Compton and Tommy J. Hartshaw said in sworn statements that Baker 'did not directly or indirectly participate in any robbery or assist in a robbery at the scene or elsewhere.' The three men added that they didn't see Baker rob or assault anyone with or without a firearm."

The Miramar (Florida) Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Baker on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Four men initially told police that Baker robbed them.

The arrest affidavit contained reports that Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar and a third man assisted Baker in stealing cash and jewelry from men at a party. The men said a $25,000 Hublot Watch, an $18,000 Rolex watch and thousands in cash, among other items, were stolen.

The affidavit report named Baker as the robbery catalyst. There were conflicting witness reports regarding whether or not Baker was armed.

Baker's legal team has repeatedly professed his innocence, with lawyer Patrick G. Patel saying that his client was a victim of a "shakedown," per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The New York Giants selected Baker with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He played one season with the Giants before being placed on the commissioner's exempt list last July. New York waived him in September.