NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After 2020 Season

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

For the most part, at 43 years old, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has defied Father Time. He's a rarity in the NFL, as many players experience significant decline once they get on the wrong side of 30.

Some of the best players lose a bit of their physicality but still age gracefully. At 37 years old, Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald isn't a threat to extend plays, averaging just 7.8 yards per reception, but he has a 74.5 percent catch rate as a serviceable secondary receiving option.

On the other hand, injuries, inefficiency and inactivity could force veterans into retirement. Through 10 weeks, we've watched potential future Hall of Famers struggle through the aging process. In most cases, their respective teams have young or viable replacements ready to suit up in 2021.

Let's take a look at the current situations for eight players who should hang up their cleats after this season.