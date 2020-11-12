Tiger Woods Reflects on 'Good All Around' 68 in Opening Round at 2020 Masters

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Tiger Woods tied the best opening round of his career at the Masters with a 68 Thursday and was certainly satisfied with his performance.

"I put a lot of it together today," he told reporters afterwards. "It was good all around."

He was even more confident when asked what went right for him in Round 1.

"Everything," he said. "I did everything well today."

Woods surged into the top five on the leaderboard thanks to his four birdies with zero bogeys, a round we haven't seen from him in a long time:

He reached the green in regulation in 15 of 18 holes and was dominant with his irons despite losing a bit of length on the driver compared to others in the field. Though he missed some putts that could have led to an even lower score, they didn't hold him back much Thursday.

Woods was the surprise winner at this event last year to win his fifth title after back problems had seemingly derailed his career.

The 44-year-old has had his issues since then, missing the cut at the U.S. Open and finishing outside the top 20 in each of his six events since the restart following hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It led to him being a long shot entering the week despite his resume at Augusta National.

However, he showed in Round 1 he can continue to contend at this event.

There are three days remaining before the 2020 Masters champion is crowned, but Woods' consistency could make him one of the top picks going into the weekend.