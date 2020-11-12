Philip Rivers, Colts Capitalize on Titans' Special Teams Woes in 34-17 TNF Win

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are now AFC South co-leaders after defeating the host Tennessee Titans 34-17 on Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Indianapolis, which trailed 17-13 at halftime, scored 21 unanswered points in the second half thanks to Titans' special teams problems.

Titans punter Trevor Daniel shanked a 17-yard punt, leading to a 27-yard touchdown drive capped by Colts running back yheim Hines' two-yard touchdown run to give Indianapolis a 19-17 lead.

Shortly thereafter, E.J. Speed's punt block on the Titans' next possession led to a scoop-and-score for a T.J. Carrie touchdown to put Indianapolis up 26-17. Backup Jacoby Brissett entered the game for one play to score Indianapolis' final touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

Hines led the Colts with 115 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Titans running back Derrick Henry paced the offense with 103 rushing yards.

Notable Performances

Colts QB Philip Rivers: 29-of-39, 308 passing yards, 1 TD

Colts RB Nyheim Hines: 12 carries, 70 rushing yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 TD

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 5 receptions, 101 receiving yards

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: 15-of-27, 147 passing yards, 1 TD

Titans RB Derrick Henry: 19 carries, 103 rushing yards

Titans WR Corey Davis: 5 receptions, 67 receiving yards

What's Next?

The Colts will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Titans will visit the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Divisional Round rematch on the same day at 1 p.m.

Tennessee beat the Ravens 28-12 at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium to advance to the AFC Championship last season behind 202 scrimmage yards from running back Derrick Henry.

The two teams are now in a heated AFC South race: The 6-3 Colts pulled even with the Titans in the division standings but sit first by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker. The two-win Houston Texans and one-win Jacksonville Jaguars are well out of the playoff picture.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

