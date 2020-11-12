    Philip Rivers, Colts Capitalize on Titans' Special Teams Woes in 34-17 TNF Win

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 13, 2020

    Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts are now AFC South co-leaders after defeating the host Tennessee Titans 34-17 on Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

    Indianapolis, which trailed 17-13 at halftime, scored 21 unanswered points in the second half thanks to Titans' special teams problems.

    Titans punter Trevor Daniel shanked a 17-yard punt, leading to a 27-yard touchdown drive capped by Colts running back yheim Hines' two-yard touchdown run to give Indianapolis a 19-17 lead.

    Shortly thereafter, E.J. Speed's punt block on the Titans' next possession led to a scoop-and-score for a T.J. Carrie touchdown to put Indianapolis up 26-17. Backup Jacoby Brissett entered the game for one play to score Indianapolis' final touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

    Hines led the Colts with 115 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Titans running back Derrick Henry paced the offense with 103 rushing yards.

                  

    Notable Performances

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Colts QB Philip Rivers: 29-of-39, 308 passing yards, 1 TD

    Colts RB Nyheim Hines: 12 carries, 70 rushing yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 TD

    Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 5 receptions, 101 receiving yards

    Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: 15-of-27, 147 passing yards, 1 TD

    Titans RB Derrick Henry: 19 carries, 103 rushing yards

    Titans WR Corey Davis: 5 receptions, 67 receiving yards

                

    What's Next?

    The Colts will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Titans will visit the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Divisional Round rematch on the same day at 1 p.m.

    Tennessee beat the Ravens 28-12 at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium to advance to the AFC Championship last season behind 202 scrimmage yards from running back Derrick Henry.

    The two teams are now in a heated AFC South race: The 6-3 Colts pulled even with the Titans in the division standings but sit first by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker. The two-win Houston Texans and one-win Jacksonville Jaguars are well out of the playoff picture.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Colts Capitalize on Titans' Special Teams Woes TNF Win

      Colts Capitalize on Titans' Special Teams Woes TNF Win
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Colts Capitalize on Titans' Special Teams Woes TNF Win

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Take some time to fill out this survey and you could win $500 📲

      We Want to Hear from You 👂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Qualtrics
      via Qualtrics

      Rivers 5th in All-Time Passing

      Philip Rivers surpasses Dan Marino's 61,361 career passing yards with 11-yd completion on TNF

      Rivers 5th in All-Time Passing
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rivers 5th in All-Time Passing

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Week 10 Picks 📝

      Bleacher Report's expert consensus picks against the spread

      NFL Week 10 Picks 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Week 10 Picks 📝

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report