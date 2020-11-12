    Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy, Christian Wilkins, Matt Cole Placed on COVID-19 List

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2020
    Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday they have placed linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and receiver Matt Cole on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Rookie receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. was removed from the list after missing last week's game.

    The Dolphins (5-3) are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) on Sunday.

    Players are required to remain out for at least five days following last contact of someone with a positive test, which will likely keep them out for the Week 10 game.

    Cole is on the practice squad, but Van Noy and Wilkins are defensive starters, and their absences will hurt the team:

    Van Noy has 33 tackles and two sacks in his first year with Miami after signing as a free agent from the New England Patriots. Wilkins was a first-round draft pick in 2019 and has 28 tackles and one sack so far in his second season.

    They have helped the Dolphins defense rank fourth in the league in points allowed per game.

    In their absence, Andrew Van Ginkel, Shaq Lawson and Zach Sieler could be headed for more playing time.

