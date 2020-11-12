    Aaron Gordon Trade Rumors: Magic Looking to Move into Lottery with Star, No. 15

    Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    The Orlando Magic could use Aaron Gordon as trade bait in order to get a better prospect in the 2020 NBA draft.

    According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, "league sources say the Magic are attempting to move up into the lottery by packaging [the No. 15 pick] with Aaron Gordon."

    Gordon is currently signed through 2021-22 and is set to make about $34.5 million over the next two years. He ranked just fourth on the team with 14.4 points per game last year, adding 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

    A hamstring injury also prevented Gordon from participating in the playoffs this year.

    Despite the recent struggles, the 25-year-old remains an impact player who averaged a combined 16.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game during the previous two years. He is especially valuable on the defensive end but can come through with big plays offensively when given the opportunity.

    He also has plenty of star power after some strong performances in the Slam Dunk Contest (although he surprisingly never won).

    Another team could see the upside in the 2014 No. 4 overall draft pick and acquire him for a relatively low cost.

    Meanwhile, Orlando is clearly looking for more young talent to pair with a potential core of Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and Mohamed Bamba. The Magic made the playoffs the last two seasons but are still far from legitimate title contention.

    Adding another lottery pick could put the team on track to matching up with the best in the Eastern Conference. Guard prospects like Killian Hayes or Tyrese Haliburton could be especially valuable for a team already loaded in the frontcourt.

