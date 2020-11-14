The NFL's Biggest Free-Agent Flops of 2020 so Far

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

NFL free agency is an exciting time for fans, but every year there are players who get massive contracts and then struggle to live up to expectations.

One of the best examples in recent memory is running back Le'Veon Bell signing a $52 million contract with the New York Jets only to be released a little more than a year later. Deals like that can have serious salary-cap implications.

Although there are still a number of games left in 2020, a handful of free agents from this past offseason are starting to make their respective teams experience buyer's remorse because of the size of their contracts and underperformance.