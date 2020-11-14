The NFL's Biggest Free-Agent Flops of 2020 so Far

The NFL's Biggest Free-Agent Flops of 2020 so FarNovember 14, 2020
NFL free agency is an exciting time for fans, but every year there are players who get massive contracts and then struggle to live up to expectations.
One of the best examples in recent memory is running back Le'Veon Bell signing a $52 million contract with the New York Jets only to be released a little more than a year later. Deals like that can have serious salary-cap implications.
Although there are still a number of games left in 2020, a handful of free agents from this past offseason are starting to make their respective teams experience buyer's remorse because of the size of their contracts and underperformance.
Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE, Atlanta Falcons
Dante Fowler Jr. had a career year in 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams, racking up 11.5 sacks. That helped improve his market value heading into the 2020 offseason, but for the Atlanta Falcons, that led to them overpaying the 2015 No. 3 overall pick with three years, $45 million.
He has just two sacks through eight games, and he's also struggled elsewhere, with his missed tackle percentage jumping from 12.1 percent in 2019 to 22.7 percent this year, per Pro Football Reference.
The Falcons defense is giving up the fifth-most yards per game, while their 14 combined sacks rank in the bottom 10. Fowler has been a hindrance, and now Atlanta is stuck with an underperforming pass-rusher who will count for over $18 million against the cap in 2021 and 2022.
Desmond Trufant, CB, Detroit Lions
Darius Slay's departure put a lot of pressure on the Detroit Lions to improve their secondary. Along with drafting Jeffrey Okudah third overall, they also brought in Desmond Trufant on a two-year, $20 million deal—a sizeable investment for a 30-year-old who played in only nine games the previous season.
This season, he has only played in three games because of a nagging hamstring injury. And when he's been healthy enough to play, he has been more of a liability than an asset.
Trufant has yet to register an interception and has only recorded a single pass deflection. According to Pro Football Reference, he has already allowed 104 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets, with opposing quarterbacks posting a passer rating of 132.7 against him.
Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
Desmond Trufant wasn't the only former Falcon to get big money in free agency. Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper was given a four-year, $42 million contract by the Cleveland Browns this offseason, but he's caught just 22 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown in six games.
He has also been out since Week 6 with appendicitis, and in his absence, rookie Harrison Bryant has caught seven passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns, while David Njoku has added a touchdown of his own.
Baker Mayfield will need Hooper more than ever with the season-ending injury to Odell Beckham Jr., so there's still a chance he can live up to having the fifth-largest contract among tight ends.
Cory Littleton, LB, Las Vegas Raiders
Cory Littleton developed into one of the more productive linebackers in the NFL over the past two years, but that production hasn't carried over into his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders signed Littleton to a three-year, $35.3 million deal after he racked up 134 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2019. But he's only amassed 48 combined tackles without registering a single sack, fumble, interception or pass deflection through eight games. According to Pro Football Reference, he's also already recorded 15 missed tackles compared to only five all of last season.
He was in the perfect situation with the Rams, surrounded by top-tier talent in Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Co. With less star power around him, he has yet to produce for the Raiders, who also signed Nick Kwiatkoski to help shore up the inside linebacker position.
Robert Quinn, EDGE, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears signed Robert Quinn to a massive five-year, $70 million deal after he recorded 11.5 sacks with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. He was coming off the most productive season he had rushing the passer since 2013, when he recorded 19 sacks for the St. Louis Rams.
That pass-rushing productivity has dropped off significantly this year. Through eight games he has registered just a single sack, and according to Pro Football Reference, he's only recorded five pressures compared to 35 in 2019. Meanwhile, teammate Khalil Mack has already provided 6.5 sacks and 20 quarterback pressures.
Quinn has the second-largest contract on the Bears, behind only Mack, so the two-time Pro Bowler is expected to produce. Fortunately, the Bears are still playing well defensively, giving up the seventh-fewest points per game. That has taken some of the pressure off Quinn for now, but Chicago is going to be expecting a better return on investment in the second half of the season.