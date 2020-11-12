Report: 49ers Won't Be Penalized After NFL, NFLPA Investigate COVID-19 Protocols

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The NFL concluded Thursday that the San Francisco 49ers did not break COVID-19 protocols and the team will not be penalized as a result, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, the NFL began investigating the Niners and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne last week after Bourne tested positive for COVID-19. The league looked into whether Bourne was wearing his protective face covering when he was supposed to and how.

As a result of coming in close contract with Bourne, wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, and left tackle Trent Williams, were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and none of them played against the Green Bay Packers last week.

In addition to being without their top three wide receivers and left tackle last week, the 49ers were missing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and running backs Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson because of injury.

With San Francisco's offense being decimated by absences, the 49ers fell 34-17 to the Packers, dropping their record to 4-5.

San Francisco is expected to have Aiyuk, Williams and possibly Samuel and Coleman back Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, but Bourne may be out again.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wagoner noted that Bourne was taken off the COVID list last Friday after consecutive tests came back negative, but he was placed back on the list after a positive test Monday.

When the 49ers' entire receiving corps is healthy, Bourne is generally the No. 3 option behind Samuel and Aiyuk. In eight games this season, Bourne has made 25 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown.

With so many wideouts missing last week's game, Richie James stepped up and had a career night with nine receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown in his first game of the season.

If Bourne missing Sunday's game and a nagging hamstring injury keeps Samuel out again, James could be in for another productive contest as the No. 2 receiver behind Aiyuk.

Sunday marks a huge game for the reigning NFC champion 49ers since a loss would drop them to 4-6 and keep them in last place in the NFC West, making their playoff aspirations even more difficult to achieve.