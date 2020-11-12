    Ravens Player Tests Positive for COVID-19; BAL Enters NFL's Intensive Protocol

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2020

    The Baltimore Ravens walk past the team logo in the end zone during warmups for the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday they have entered the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol after an unnamed player tested positive for the coronavirus.

    Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the player has entered quarantine and that the Ravens determined he didn't have any high-risk close contacts within the organization.

                             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

    Related

      Ravens not expecting any less from Patriots rivalry, even without Tom Brady

      Ravens not expecting any less from Patriots rivalry, even without Tom Brady
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Ravens not expecting any less from Patriots rivalry, even without Tom Brady

      RSN
      via RSN

      Ravens announce a player tested positive for COVID-19

      Ravens announce a player tested positive for COVID-19
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Ravens announce a player tested positive for COVID-19

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      NFL Week 10 Picks 📝

      Bleacher Report's expert consensus picks against the spread

      NFL Week 10 Picks 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Week 10 Picks 📝

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      What's Wrong With Ravens' Passing Offense?

      What's Wrong With Ravens' Passing Offense?
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      What's Wrong With Ravens' Passing Offense?

      Benjamin Solak
      via The Draft Network