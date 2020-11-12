Ravens Player Tests Positive for COVID-19; BAL Enters NFL's Intensive Protocol

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday they have entered the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol after an unnamed player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the player has entered quarantine and that the Ravens determined he didn't have any high-risk close contacts within the organization.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

