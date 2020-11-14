NFL Teams Set to Take Off in 2020 Season's 2nd Half

1 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The NFL is about to get a full dose of the Dalvin Cook show.

Cook's Minnesota Vikings started 1-5, raising the question of whether head coach Mike Zimmer should be on the hot seat. But they have rattled off wins in each of the last two weeks, upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and taking down the Detroit Lions at home.

It appears as though Cook is going to drag the Vikings out of top-10 draft territory. He returned from a groin injury against the Packers and ran for 163 yards and three scores while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Against Detroit, he recorded 206 yards on the ground and two scores while averaging 9.4 yards per tote.

He's rushed for 858 yards and a league-leading 12 scores on the ground while averaging six yards per carry over just seven games.

Kirk Cousins hasn't been amazing, but he is completing 65.6 percent of his passes and averaging a league-leading 8.9 yards per attempt. That's the highest yards-per-attempt average of his career if you exclude his rookie campaign in which he had just 48 pass attempts.

It also helps that breakout rookie wideout Justin Jefferson is averaging 18.4 yards per reception and has a catch rate of 77.3 percent on 44 targets.

The Vikings defense will have it easier too. The unit has the benefit of a defensive guru in Zimmer, and team's remaining strength of schedule is a cozy eighth-easiest.

Not only do the Vikings get to play Jacksonville (1-7), Dallas (2-7), Carolina (3-6) and Detroit (3-5), but the two tougher games against 5-4 Chicago also aren't as bad as they seem. The Bears have the league's worst rushing offense, have recorded the fourth-fewest yards per game and have scored the fourth-fewest points per game.

Things are only going to get colder for Minnesota opponents, especially for defenses lining up opposite Cook.