    NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks, Bulls Among Teams Linked to Warriors' No. 2 Pick

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 12, 2020

    In this image taken with a fisheye lens,
    Eric Risberg/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors may have a few suitors vying for the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft should they choose to trade down. 

    According to the latest mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are "among the candidates" to move into the No. 2 slot. Should the Warriors hold onto the pick, they are projected to select Memphis center James Wiseman. 

    It's unclear what the Bulls, Knicks or Pistons would do if they move up, but each team is in a different stage of the rebuilding process.

    Chicago is just beginning to figure out what to do with its roster as senior executive Arturas Karnisovas, general manager Marc Eversley and head coach Billy Donovan all enter their first season with the franchise. The Bulls hold the No. 4 pick, with ESPN projecting guard Deni Avdija to the Windy City—though trade talks remain ongoing. 

    The Knicks are in a slightly similar position with new team president Leon Rose and head coach Tom Thibodeau both entering their inaugural season with the club but may have more of a foundation to work with. Forwards Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett, along with center Mitchell Robinson and plenty of cap space, provide a measure of flexibility.

    That could work in the Knicks' favor whether or not they're able to trade up from the No. 8 spot, where Givony believes they are likely to take Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton. 

    One spot ahead of the Knicks in the current draft order are the Pistons at No. 7. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Givony projects Florida State forward Patrick Williams to Detroit—assuming it isn't able to trade up. 

    The Pistons went 20-46 last season and have to contend with the Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks in the Central Division.

    Givony has guard LaMelo Ball, Wiseman and Georgia guard Anthony Edwards as the top three picks, respectively. That could change if the Warriors are able to find a trade package too good to pass up. 

    Related

      Russ Westbrook Trade Ideas 🔮

      Rockets star reportedly wants out. We cooked up 3 trades to make it happen 📲

      Russ Westbrook Trade Ideas 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russ Westbrook Trade Ideas 🔮

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Russ Wants Out of Houston 🚨

      Westbrook told the team he's 'uneasy' about the 'accountability and culture' and wants to be the floor general (The Athletic)

      Russ Wants Out of Houston 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russ Wants Out of Houston 🚨

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Harden Committed to Rockets

      James Harden is 'locked in' for next season despite Russell Westbrook wanting out

      Report: Harden Committed to Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden Committed to Rockets

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Take some time to fill out this survey and you could win $500 📲

      We Want to Hear from You 👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Qualtrics
      via Qualtrics