NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks, Bulls Among Teams Linked to Warriors' No. 2 Pick

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors may have a few suitors vying for the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft should they choose to trade down.

According to the latest mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are "among the candidates" to move into the No. 2 slot. Should the Warriors hold onto the pick, they are projected to select Memphis center James Wiseman.

It's unclear what the Bulls, Knicks or Pistons would do if they move up, but each team is in a different stage of the rebuilding process.

Chicago is just beginning to figure out what to do with its roster as senior executive Arturas Karnisovas, general manager Marc Eversley and head coach Billy Donovan all enter their first season with the franchise. The Bulls hold the No. 4 pick, with ESPN projecting guard Deni Avdija to the Windy City—though trade talks remain ongoing.

The Knicks are in a slightly similar position with new team president Leon Rose and head coach Tom Thibodeau both entering their inaugural season with the club but may have more of a foundation to work with. Forwards Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett, along with center Mitchell Robinson and plenty of cap space, provide a measure of flexibility.

That could work in the Knicks' favor whether or not they're able to trade up from the No. 8 spot, where Givony believes they are likely to take Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton.

One spot ahead of the Knicks in the current draft order are the Pistons at No. 7.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Givony projects Florida State forward Patrick Williams to Detroit—assuming it isn't able to trade up.

The Pistons went 20-46 last season and have to contend with the Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks in the Central Division.

Givony has guard LaMelo Ball, Wiseman and Georgia guard Anthony Edwards as the top three picks, respectively. That could change if the Warriors are able to find a trade package too good to pass up.