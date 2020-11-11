Takkarist McKinley Claimed by Bengals off Waivers After Falcons Release

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals added another first-rounder to their depth chart, claiming Takkarist McKinley off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

The club announced the move in a Wednesday afternoon tweet.

A defensive end from UCLA, McKinley was the 26th pick in 2017. He recorded 76 tackles, 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 49 games with Atlanta.

McKinley did not leave Atlanta quietly.

The 25-year-old apparently caught wind of trade talks the Falcons were having about him and tweeted that team management were clowns when he was not moved before the deadline.

He was placed on waivers less than a week later.

That was good news for the Bengals, who added an experienced—albeit underperforming—defender to their rebuild.

Cincinnati owns the seventh-worst defense in the league (400.9 yards allowed per game) and is tied for the seventh-most touchdown passes allowed (17). It has recorded just 11 sacks, tied for the fifth-fewest.

The Bengals will try to advance McKinley's development in a low-risk, high-reward situation. The move could turn mutually beneficial if McKinley cashes in after a disappointing start to his career. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Falcons declined his fifth-year option.