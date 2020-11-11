    Takkarist McKinley Claimed by Bengals off Waivers After Falcons Release

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 11, 2020
    Alerted 54m ago in the B/R App

    This is a 2019 photo of Takk McKinley of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    The Cincinnati Bengals added another first-rounder to their depth chart, claiming Takkarist McKinley off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

    The club announced the move in a Wednesday afternoon tweet.

    A defensive end from UCLA, McKinley was the 26th pick in 2017. He recorded 76 tackles, 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 49 games with Atlanta.

    McKinley did not leave Atlanta quietly.

    The 25-year-old apparently caught wind of trade talks the Falcons were having about him and tweeted that team management were clowns when he was not moved before the deadline.

    He was placed on waivers less than a week later.

    That was good news for the Bengals, who added an experienced—albeit underperforming—defender to their rebuild.

    Cincinnati owns the seventh-worst defense in the league (400.9 yards allowed per game) and is tied for the seventh-most touchdown passes allowed (17). It has recorded just 11 sacks, tied for the fifth-fewest.

    The Bengals will try to advance McKinley's development in a low-risk, high-reward situation. The move could turn mutually beneficial if McKinley cashes in after a disappointing start to his career. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Falcons declined his fifth-year option.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams and the Rest of the Bengals

      Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams and the Rest of the Bengals
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams and the Rest of the Bengals

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Take some time to fill out this survey and you could win $500 📲

      We Want to Hear from You 👂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Qualtrics
      via Qualtrics

      Lamar: Defenses Know Our Plays

      Jackson says opposing defenses are calling Ravens’ offensive plays at the line of scrimmage 😳

      Lamar: Defenses Know Our Plays
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lamar: Defenses Know Our Plays

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Bengals place Winston Rose on COVID list, remove Jordan Evans, Mackensie Alexander

      Bengals place Winston Rose on COVID list, remove Jordan Evans, Mackensie Alexander
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Bengals place Winston Rose on COVID list, remove Jordan Evans, Mackensie Alexander

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk