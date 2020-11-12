Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 PlayersNovember 12, 2020
As we approach Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season, fantasy managers largely find themselves in one of three categories: They're near-locks to make the playoffs and looking to finish strong, on the verge of contention and entering a stretch of make-or-break games, or they're all but done for the year and probably not even adjusting their lineups anymore.
For managers in the first two categories, trades could be a big part of the final push. Even undefeated managers should be eager to perfect their lineups ahead of the postseason. For those who aren't perfect, a key trade could be the ticket to a championship run.
The trick, of course, lies in negotiating deals that are fair for both parties—or at least ones that benefit you. Well, we're here to help with a trade-value chart for the top 100 players for the remainder of the season.
Players will be assigned a trade value based on factors like body of work, the past month's performance, health, projected role moving forward and positional value. These values are only for the remainder of 2020 and do not reflect long-term keeper or dynasty value. All decisions are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
13 Points
1. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
3. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
This is the absolute cream of the fantasy crop. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara nearly stand alone in their PPR value. Both have the potential to top 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2020, and both should be viable NFL MVP candidates.
Cook, who has rushed for at least 130 yards in four of his last five games, should be particularly coveted on the late-season trade market.
Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams also deserves to be included in the top tier. Assuming he can stay healthy, he should be WR1 in most leagues moving forwards.
The Packers didn't add a wideout at the trade deadline. This means Adams, who has three 150-yard outings this season, will continue to dominate the target share in Green Bay.
12 Points
4. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
5. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
8. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
9. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
10. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
The rest of the best, this tier includes perennial fantasy stars like DeAndre Hopkins, Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, as well as newer stars like 2020 rushing touchdowns leader Aaron Jones and NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
While Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is in this tier, it's worth noting he may be more valuable for sellers than buyers. He returned from an ankle injury in Week 9, only to suffer a shoulder injury.
"It looks like Christian probably won't play," coach Matt Rhule said of Week 10, per ESPN's David Newton. "I wouldn't say that's 100 percent, but it looks like he won't play."
McCaffrey is out at least another week, and he'll split time with Mike Davis upon his return. If you're buying in the 24-year-old, make sure you can go without for at least another week or two.
11 Points
12. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
13. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
14. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
15. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
16. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
18. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
19. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
20. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
21. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
22. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
23. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
24. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
25. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
There is just one notable surprise in our third tier of must-start fantasy players, and that's New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas.
A year ago, the 27-year-old would have been in the top tier without question. However, he has missed the majority of the 2020 season with various injuries and no longer appears to be the target-dominant wideout he once was. He returned in Week 9 but only caught five passes on six targets for 51 yards.
Thomas should see an uptick in usage moving forward. However, now that Drew Brees knows he can spread the ball around with success, he likely will.
10 Points
26. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
27. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
28. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
29. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
30. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
31. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
32. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
33. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans
In this tier, we find high-end WR2 and RB2 options such as Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd. We also begin to see tight ends enter the equation.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is alone in the elite tier now that San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle is on injured reserve and done for the season.
Las Vegas Raiders pass-catcher Darren Waller now stands atop the second tier of tight ends, and he should be a top trade target for those looking to address the position.
9 Points
34. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
35. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
36. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
37. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams
38. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
40. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
41. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
42. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
43. Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
44. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
45. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
46. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
47. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
Here, we round out the list of must-start RB2 and WR2 options. When healthy, you're always going to play a guy like Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson or Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin. However, injuries are real concerns for them, or else they would be ranked a tier above.
You'll note that we're now starting to get into quarterbacks as well, with Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes topping that list.
The 25-year-old has already thrown for 2,687 yards with 25 touchdowns and one interception. He's the most dependable quarterback in fantasy and may hold more value for quarterback-needy teams. However, the position gets bumped down a bit in the big picture because there are more high-end starters available than starting QB spots in most fantasy leagues.
It's not worth trading a player like DeAndre Hopkins for Mahomes when guys such as Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert should be available for a lower price.
8 Points
48. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
49. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
50. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
51. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
52. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
53. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
54. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
55. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
56. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
57. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
58. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
60. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
61. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
62. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
64. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
Here, you'll find the second tier of quarterbacks, along with more tier-2 tight ends and mid-level RB2 and WR2 options. You'll also find some injured players with late-season upside, like Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay and 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.
Moster, for example, is a high-end RB2 when at 100 percent. However, he's already been ruled out of Week 10, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and there's no definitive timeline for his pending return.
7 Points
65. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
66. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
67. Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons
68. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills
69. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
70. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
71. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins
Here, you'll find mid-level flex options and valuable streamers like Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool and Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell.
You'll also find Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin. While the 23-year-old is on injured reserve and has no immediate value, he should return to his starting duties when healthy.
According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Gaskin is expected to miss at least three games. He has already missed one.
6 Points
73. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans
74. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers
75. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
76. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
78. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
79. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets
80. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
81. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
82. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Here, you'll find more starting-caliber tight ends and quarterbacks, and this is a great spot to start seeking value in the latter role.
Signal-callers like Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are must-start options in virtually any matchup and will make strong additions to otherwise playoff-ready rosters. However, as previously mentioned, this is a deep position, and many managers will be willing to deal second-tier quarterbacks at a fair price.
A manager rostering both Rodgers and Justin Herbert, for example, may let the elder quarterback go for a couple of mid-level flex players if they're needed.
5 Points
83. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
84. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints
85. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
86. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
87. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
88. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
89. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
90. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
We're firmly entering flex territory here, with role players such as Jarvis Landry and rotational pieces like Latavius Murray. We're also entering the third-tier of quarterbacks and the back end of the starting tight end pool.
Austin Ekeler is an outlier here. He's a low-end RB1 when healthy, but he remains on injured reserve. The Los Angeles Chargers don't appear close to activating him, so dealing for him would entirely be an upside gamble.
Still, snagging the 25-year-old ahead of the postseason could be the sort of value move that delivers a championship.
4 Points
91. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers
92. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
94. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
95. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
96. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
97. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
98. Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers
99. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
100. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
We're rounding out the top 100 with players valued at four points. These are quality players who can be weekly starters but aren't worth trading away considerable assets to get.
Players falling outside of the top 100 should be valued at three or two points, depending on team needs and recent production. San Francisco wideout Brandon Aiyuk, for example, could be considered a three-point value because of his recent emergence—at least 90 yards in each of his last two games.
Players who are fringe flex options and kickers should be valued at one point and should only be included as deal-sweeteners. You're likely to find similar value on the wavier wire without giving up a player you'd prefer to keep.