Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

As we approach Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season, fantasy managers largely find themselves in one of three categories: They're near-locks to make the playoffs and looking to finish strong, on the verge of contention and entering a stretch of make-or-break games, or they're all but done for the year and probably not even adjusting their lineups anymore.

For managers in the first two categories, trades could be a big part of the final push. Even undefeated managers should be eager to perfect their lineups ahead of the postseason. For those who aren't perfect, a key trade could be the ticket to a championship run.

The trick, of course, lies in negotiating deals that are fair for both parties—or at least ones that benefit you. Well, we're here to help with a trade-value chart for the top 100 players for the remainder of the season.

Players will be assigned a trade value based on factors like body of work, the past month's performance, health, projected role moving forward and positional value. These values are only for the remainder of 2020 and do not reflect long-term keeper or dynasty value. All decisions are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.