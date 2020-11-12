    Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

    Kristopher Knox
November 12, 2020

    Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

      Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

      As we approach Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season, fantasy managers largely find themselves in one of three categories: They're near-locks to make the playoffs and looking to finish strong, on the verge of contention and entering a stretch of make-or-break games, or they're all but done for the year and probably not even adjusting their lineups anymore.

      For managers in the first two categories, trades could be a big part of the final push. Even undefeated managers should be eager to perfect their lineups ahead of the postseason. For those who aren't perfect, a key trade could be the ticket to a championship run.

      The trick, of course, lies in negotiating deals that are fair for both parties—or at least ones that benefit you. Well, we're here to help with a trade-value chart for the top 100 players for the remainder of the season.

      Players will be assigned a trade value based on factors like body of work, the past month's performance, health, projected role moving forward and positional value. These values are only for the remainder of 2020 and do not reflect long-term keeper or dynasty value. All decisions are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

    13 Points

      Morry Gash/Associated Press

      1. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      3. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

            

      This is the absolute cream of the fantasy crop. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara nearly stand alone in their PPR value. Both have the potential to top 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2020, and both should be viable NFL MVP candidates.

      Cook, who has rushed for at least 130 yards in four of his last five games, should be particularly coveted on the late-season trade market.

      Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams also deserves to be included in the top tier. Assuming he can stay healthy, he should be WR1 in most leagues moving forwards.

      The Packers didn't add a wideout at the trade deadline. This means Adams, who has three 150-yard outings this season, will continue to dominate the target share in Green Bay.

    12 Points

      Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

      4. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      5. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

      7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      8. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      9. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

      10. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

            

      The rest of the best, this tier includes perennial fantasy stars like DeAndre Hopkins, Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, as well as newer stars like 2020 rushing touchdowns leader Aaron Jones and NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

      While Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is in this tier, it's worth noting he may be more valuable for sellers than buyers. He returned from an ankle injury in Week 9, only to suffer a shoulder injury.

      "It looks like Christian probably won't play," coach Matt Rhule said of Week 10, per ESPN's David Newton. "I wouldn't say that's 100 percent, but it looks like he won't play."

      McCaffrey is out at least another week, and he'll split time with Mike Davis upon his return. If you're buying in the 24-year-old, make sure you can go without for at least another week or two.

    11 Points

      Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

      12. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

      13. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      14. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      15. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      16. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      17. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

      18. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      19. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

      20. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

      21. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      22. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

      23. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      24. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      25. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

              

      There is just one notable surprise in our third tier of must-start fantasy players, and that's New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas.

      A year ago, the 27-year-old would have been in the top tier without question. However, he has missed the majority of the 2020 season with various injuries and no longer appears to be the target-dominant wideout he once was. He returned in Week 9 but only caught five passes on six targets for 51 yards.

      Thomas should see an uptick in usage moving forward. However, now that Drew Brees knows he can spread the ball around with success, he likely will.

    10 Points

      Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

      26. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

      27. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      28. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      29. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      30. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

      31. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      32. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      33. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

              

      In this tier, we find high-end WR2 and RB2 options such as Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd. We also begin to see tight ends enter the equation.

      Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is alone in the elite tier now that San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle is on injured reserve and done for the season.

      Las Vegas Raiders pass-catcher Darren Waller now stands atop the second tier of tight ends, and he should be a top trade target for those looking to address the position.

    9 Points

      John Bazemore/Associated Press

      34. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      35. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

      36. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      37. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

      38. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      39. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

      40. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

      41. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      42. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      43. Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      44. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      45. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      46. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

      47. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

              

      Here, we round out the list of must-start RB2 and WR2 options. When healthy, you're always going to play a guy like Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson or Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin. However, injuries are real concerns for them, or else they would be ranked a tier above.

      You'll note that we're now starting to get into quarterbacks as well, with Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes topping that list.

      The 25-year-old has already thrown for 2,687 yards with 25 touchdowns and one interception. He's the most dependable quarterback in fantasy and may hold more value for quarterback-needy teams. However, the position gets bumped down a bit in the big picture because there are more high-end starters available than starting QB spots in most fantasy leagues.

      It's not worth trading a player like DeAndre Hopkins for Mahomes when guys such as Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert should be available for a lower price.

    8 Points

      Gary McCullough/Associated Press

      48. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

      49. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

      50. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      51. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      52. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      53. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

      54. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      55. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      56. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      57. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

      58. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      59. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      60. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      61. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      62. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      63. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

      64. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

              

      Here, you'll find the second tier of quarterbacks, along with more tier-2 tight ends and mid-level RB2 and WR2 options. You'll also find some injured players with late-season upside, like Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay and 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

      Moster, for example, is a high-end RB2 when at 100 percent. However, he's already been ruled out of Week 10, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and there's no definitive timeline for his pending return.

    7 Points

      Gerry Broome/Associated Press

      65. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

      66. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      67. Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons

      68. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

      69. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      70. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      71. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      72. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

             

      Here, you'll find mid-level flex options and valuable streamers like Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool and Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell.

      You'll also find Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin. While the 23-year-old is on injured reserve and has no immediate value, he should return to his starting duties when healthy.

      According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Gaskin is expected to miss at least three games. He has already missed one.

    6 Points

      Wade Payne/Associated Press

      73. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

      74. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

      75. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

      76. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      77. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

      78. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

      79. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

      80. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

      81. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

      82. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

              

      Here, you'll find more starting-caliber tight ends and quarterbacks, and this is a great spot to start seeking value in the latter role.

      Signal-callers like Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are must-start options in virtually any matchup and will make strong additions to otherwise playoff-ready rosters. However, as previously mentioned, this is a deep position, and many managers will be willing to deal second-tier quarterbacks at a fair price.

      A manager rostering both Rodgers and Justin Herbert, for example, may let the elder quarterback go for a couple of mid-level flex players if they're needed.

    5 Points

      Nick Wass/Associated Press

      83. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      84. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

      85. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

      86. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      87. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      88. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

      89. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

      90. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

             

      We're firmly entering flex territory here, with role players such as Jarvis Landry and rotational pieces like Latavius Murray. We're also entering the third-tier of quarterbacks and the back end of the starting tight end pool.

      Austin Ekeler is an outlier here. He's a low-end RB1 when healthy, but he remains on injured reserve. The Los Angeles Chargers don't appear close to activating him, so dealing for him would entirely be an upside gamble.

      Still, snagging the 25-year-old ahead of the postseason could be the sort of value move that delivers a championship.

    4 Points

      Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

      91. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

      92. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      93. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

      94. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      95. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

      96. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      97. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

      98. Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      99. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

      100. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

               

      We're rounding out the top 100 with players valued at four points. These are quality players who can be weekly starters but aren't worth trading away considerable assets to get.

      Players falling outside of the top 100 should be valued at three or two points, depending on team needs and recent production. San Francisco wideout Brandon Aiyuk, for example, could be considered a three-point value because of his recent emergence—at least 90 yards in each of his last two games.

      Players who are fringe flex options and kickers should be valued at one point and should only be included as deal-sweeteners. You're likely to find similar value on the wavier wire without giving up a player you'd prefer to keep.