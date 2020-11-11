    Lamar Jackson: Defenses Are Calling Ravens' Offensive Plays at Line of Scrimmage

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throw against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    If anyone is wondering why the Baltimore Ravens offense hasn't been as explosive this season as it was in 2019, Lamar Jackson provided one possible explanation.

    During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Jackson said he can hear defenses calling out Baltimore's plays once both sides get set at the line of scrimmage:

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

