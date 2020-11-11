Lamar Jackson: Defenses Are Calling Ravens' Offensive Plays at Line of Scrimmage

AJ Mast/Associated Press

If anyone is wondering why the Baltimore Ravens offense hasn't been as explosive this season as it was in 2019, Lamar Jackson provided one possible explanation.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Jackson said he can hear defenses calling out Baltimore's plays once both sides get set at the line of scrimmage:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.