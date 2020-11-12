Fantasy Football Week 10: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

10 of 10

As we do every week, we'll wrap up this start/sit column by answering some more app questions with the speed of Tyreek Hill on a go route.

It's rapid-fire time.

jaredmathre likes rubbing it in: "Josh Allen or Russell Wilson? Should I trade one for a high-value RB/WR?"

To answer the second part of your question first: If you can flip one of these signal-callers for help at running or wide receiver, it's absolutely worth pursuing. So far as the quarterbacks go, both are phenomenal Week 10 options. Allen has the better fantasy matchup this week, but prior to last week's explosion, he had cooled off significantly. Russell Wilson (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,700) of the Seattle Seahawks has been a point-scoring machine in 2020, and he's the guy.

dPils6811 needs some flex help: "Tim Patrick or Noah Fant?"

Denver Broncos much? Neither of these options is especially appealing, but Tim Patrick (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900) has more targets, catches and receiving yards over his past three games than tight end Noah Fant. Go with the wideout.

It's a wide receiver query for picklejuic8: "Pick 2 of Jerry Jeudy, D.J. Chark, Jarvis Landry and Corey Davis in PPR."

After his Week 9 vanishing act, Corey Davis of the Tennessee Titans is out. After his huge Week 9 against the Texans, DJ Chark Jr. (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200) of the Jacksonville Jaguars is in. That leaves a pair of No. 1 receivers for their respective teams in Denver's Jerry Jeudy and Jarvis Landry (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900) of the Cleveland Browns. It's close, but Landry has a matchup with a Houston Texans team that's seventh in PPR points allowed to wide receivers. That gives him the edge.

Another wideout two-fer from WrightBrotha: "[Tyler] Boyd, [Brandin] Cooks, [Travis] Fulgham, or [Jerry] Jeudy?"

The Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd might appear to be the obvious play here, but his matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers is less than ideal. On the other hand, Brandin Cooks (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600) of the Houston Texans draws a Cleveland Browns secondary that has given up the fifth-most PPR points to wide receivers. The New York Giants, eighth in points allowed, haven't been much better. That makes Travis Fulgham (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400) of the Philadelphia Eagles the second play over Jeudy, who is again the odd man out. Sorry, Jerry.

abursgov has a flex question: "Standard league. Ronald Jones vs. Carolina or Christian Kirk vs. Bills?"

In a situation like this, it's normally wise to defer to the running back, especially in a non-PPR league. But the carry share between Jones and Leonard Fournette in Tampa has fluctuated wildly this season. With the Arizona Cardinals' Christian Kirk (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700) on a 12/246/5 tear the past three weeks, he's too hot to sit for a part-time back.

dmcguire96 needs a second starter under center: "2 QB league—start [Jake] Luton, Tua [Tagovailoa], [Joe] Burrow or [Drew] Lock?

Jake Luton of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins both played well in Week 9, but the rookies have three starts between then. Drew Lock's fantasy upside in Denver is only average. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700) has played like the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from the get-go. The matchup with Pittsburgh isn't great, but there's a good chance he and the Bengals will be in catch-up mode in the second half and throwing the ball on essentially every play.

Finally, neevur has a tight end question: "[Austin] Hooper or Jonnu Smith? Full PPR."

Jonnu Smith of the Tennessee Titans scored a touchdown last week, but he also has just five catches for 70 yards over his last three games and gets an Indianapolis Colts team Thursday night that has surrendered the second-fewest PPR points per game to tight ends in 2020. Austin Hooper (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900) of the Cleveland Browns has a much more favorable tilt with a Texans team allowing the 10th-most points per game to tight ends.

