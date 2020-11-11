    2020 NBA Draft Rumors: Celtics, T-Wolves, Pelicans Want to Trade for No. 6 Pick

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces Vanderbilt's Darius Garland as the fifth pick overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Multiple teams are reportedly interested in acquiring the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft from the Atlanta Hawks.

    According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics are among the teams who would like to move up in a trade with the Hawks.

    O'Connor specifically reported that the T-Wolves have discussed sending the No. 17 overall pick and 2019 first-round selection Jarrett Culver to Atlanta for No. 6 overall.

                                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

