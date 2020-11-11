Report: Amy Palcic Fired by Texans; Was 1st Woman in Top PR Role for NFL Team

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Texans fired Vice President of Communications Amy Palcic on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Palcic, who was the first and only woman to head a public relations department for an NFL team, was told by the Texans that she is no longer "a cultural fit."

Rapoport noted that Palcic and the Texans PR staff won the 2017 Pete Rozelle Award, which is presented annually by the Pro Football Writers of America to the "NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media."

Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was among those who expressed their belief that the Texans made a poor decision in parting ways with Palcic:

Palcic had been with the Texans since 2013, but she appears to be the latest casualty of an organization-wide shake-up under executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

Dating back to last year, the Texans have been making sweeping changes structurally. It started with the firing of general manager Brian Gaine in June 2019, leading to then-head coach Bill O'Brien taking on the role.

When O'Brien was fired after an 0-4 start this season, Romeo Crennel became the interim head coach, and Easterby became the most powerful person in Houston's front office.

Rapoport noted that Easterby will be primarily in charge of finding a new GM, head coach and PR head moving forward.

The Texans have been as consistent as any team in the NFL in recent years with four playoff appearances in five seasons from 2015 to '19, but with Houston off to a 2-6 start this year and having parted ways with multiple people who have played a significant role in that success, the consistency seems to be all but gone.