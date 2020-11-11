Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

It's Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season, so the stakes are skyrocketing in the fantasy football world.

Every matchup should feel like a must-win from here going forward. If they don't, well...better luck next season.

Whether you're angling for a first-round bye or simply battling for a postseason spot, you must ace the start-or-sit tests that comprise the trickiest part of roster management.

Coming here is a great way to start, as we run through our top recommendations for the upcoming slate.