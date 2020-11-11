Week 10 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

Week 10 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be AvailableNovember 11, 2020
Even this late in the NFL regular season, there are new players who emerge as start-worthy fantasy options on the waiver wire each week.
Whether it's a rookie or an unproven player just now getting an opportunity or someone filling in for an injured star, there are still available names who should be targeted.
That's the case again in Week 10. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has taken over his team's offense in a big way, while numerous others have the potential to break out this week or in the near future.
Here's a look at some waiver-wire sleepers who could still be available in your league.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa's first career NFL start in Week 8 was an unimpressive showing. He passed for only 93 yards and didn't contribute much to the Dolphins' win over the Los Angeles Rams.
In his second start in the Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, however, the rookie quarterback flashed his star potential.
It may have only been one solid game, but Tagovailoa showed he could become a solid fantasy option by passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 35 yards in Miami's win at Arizona.
The 22-year-old was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft for a reason, and he should keep getting better as he adjusts to the NFL level and becomes comfortable in the Dolphins' offense.
Tagovailoa is still a risky fantasy play, considering he's made only two NFL starts, but Miami is playing well and has some decent matchups down the stretch. If the signal-caller keeps improving, he could quickly become a player worth starting on a near-weekly basis.
There may be some fantasy managers still sleeping on the Alabama product, so add him now while he still doesn't have much experience. He could end up making an impact in future weeks and may be a decent streaming option in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants
Wayne Gallman hasn't been flashy, but he's scored a touchdown in three straight weeks after getting into the end zone again in the New York Giants' win over Washington this past Sunday. He also set season highs in carries (14) and total yards (77) with Devonta Freeman out due to an ankle injury.
Freeman could be absent again in Week 10 when the Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles. And even if he returns, Gallman has proved he should have a role in New York's offense with his steady improvement and ability to score touchdowns in recent weeks.
In Week 7 against Philadelphia, the 26-year-old scored his first touchdown of the season and had his most involvement in the passing game, notching five receptions for 20 yards. If he's the featured back this week, he could be a worthy starting option in the flex spot, especially in points-per-reception leagues, given his previous showing against the Eagles.
Add Gallman now and plug him into your lineup if you need a running back this week, especially if Freeman doesn't play.
Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns
Rashard Higgins was one of the Browns receivers who many expected to be more involved following Odell Beckham Jr.'s season-ending ACL injury.
However, the 26-year-old had only one 14-yard reception in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, then Cleveland had a bye in Week 9, so any fantasy managers who potentially added him then could have dropped him by now.
It's too early to give up on Higgins, though, especially given some of his earlier performances. He scored a touchdown in both Weeks 5 and 6 against the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, and he had six catches for 110 yards in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
When the Colorado State product was held to one catch against Las Vegas, it was a windy day in Cleveland that negatively affected both teams' offenses. So there's a solid chance he will put up better numbers when the Browns return to action on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
The Texans are allowing 257.4 passing yards per game, the 10th most in the NFL. That could lead to a big day for the Browns' passing game, and Higgins should be involved in that, making him a high-ceiling fantasy play in Week 10.
Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings
Irv Smith Jr. had only two catches in the Vikings' Week 9 win over the Detroit Lions, but they were both touchdown receptions. Both came with Minnesota close to the end zone, as his scoring grabs were for nine yards and one yard. Still, he doubled his career touchdown total in one afternoon.
It also showed that the 22-year-old could be a top red-zone target for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the weeks to come. Smith was selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, and while he's shown flashes of his potential, he's likely to keep getting better.
Right now, the Alabama product is a touchdown-dependent fantasy option. On days like this past Sunday, he's a start-worthy option because he got into the end zone. His targets are coming on short fields, so he may not rack up a ton of yardage in the near future.
Still, Smith has a high ceiling and the potential to keep improving, so he could be a sleeper waiver-wire target this week who may soon break out in a big way.