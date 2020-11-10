Gary Bettman: NHL Exploring Temporary Hub Cities, Realignment for 2020-21 Season

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The NHL is exploring short-term hubs and a divisional realignment in order to make the 2020-21 season more feasible during the coronavirus pandemic, according to NHL.com's Nicholas J. Cotsonika.

Commissioner Gary Bettman broached the idea of temporary hubs during a panel discussion at the the 2020 Paley International Council Summit as a way to minimize travel without returning to a season-long bubble.

Bettman said:

"You'll play for 10 to 12 days. You'll play a bunch of games without traveling. You'll go back, go home for a week, be with your family. We'll have our testing protocols and all the other things you need. It's not going to be quite as effective as a bubble, but we think we can, if we go this route, minimize the risks to the extent practical and sensible. And so that's one of the things that we're talking about."

