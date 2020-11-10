    Gary Bettman: NHL Exploring Temporary Hub Cities, Realignment for 2020-21 Season

    Blake Schuster
November 10, 2020
    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks with members of the media before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    The NHL is exploring short-term hubs and a divisional realignment in order to make the 2020-21 season more feasible during the coronavirus pandemic, according to NHL.com's Nicholas J. Cotsonika

    Commissioner Gary Bettman broached the idea of temporary hubs during a panel discussion at the the 2020 Paley International Council Summit as a way to minimize travel without returning to a season-long bubble.  

    Bettman said:

    "You'll play for 10 to 12 days. You'll play a bunch of games without traveling. You'll go back, go home for a week, be with your family. We'll have our testing protocols and all the other things you need. It's not going to be quite as effective as a bubble, but we think we can, if we go this route, minimize the risks to the extent practical and sensible. And so that's one of the things that we're talking about."

         

