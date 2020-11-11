Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

0 of 6

John Munson/Associated Press

Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season is slated to kick off with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. As we turn to a new slate of games, fantasy managers are set to make their pushes for the postseason.

For some managers, it's win-or-go-home time, while others are looking to coast into the playoffs with a better notion of their ideal lineups. Either way, starting the right players in Week 10 will be a priority for all but the worst fantasy squads.

Here, we'll examine the top 10 plays at each position, based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring. Since bye weeks are still a thing—the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets are off—we'll also take a look at some potential waiver-wire targets for the week.