Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsNovember 11, 2020
Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season is slated to kick off with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. As we turn to a new slate of games, fantasy managers are set to make their pushes for the postseason.
For some managers, it's win-or-go-home time, while others are looking to coast into the playoffs with a better notion of their ideal lineups. Either way, starting the right players in Week 10 will be a priority for all but the worst fantasy squads.
Here, we'll examine the top 10 plays at each position, based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring. Since bye weeks are still a thing—the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets are off—we'll also take a look at some potential waiver-wire targets for the week.
Quarterback
1. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
7. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
8. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
Waiver-Wire Target: Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff isn't going to be available everywhere—he's rostered in 63 percent of Yahoo leagues and 33 percent of ESPN leagues—but it's worth checking to see if he's available. If he is, consider starting him in Week 10.
Goff and the Rams will face a historically bad Seattle Seahawks pass defense. According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, the Seahawks are on pace to give up nearly 5,800 passing yards this season. It won't be a surprise to see Goff top 300 yards with multiple touchdown passes in Week 10.
In fact, it could be relatively safe to start any quarterback facing Seattle over the remainder of the season. Just something to keep in mind while evaluating the waiver wire from here on out.
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
4. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
6. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
10. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
Waiver-Wire Target: Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens starting back Mark Ingram II has missed the last two games with a foot injury, and he didn't practice leading up to Week 9. He'll have a chance to play against the New England Patriots, of course, but it's worth scooping up Gus Edwards in case he cannot.
Edwards racked up 34 scrimmage yards with two receptions and a touchdown in Week 9 and had 87 yards and a score the previous week. He should be a worthwhile start against the Patriots' 25th-ranked run defense, even while splitting time with rookie J.K. Dobbins.
Edwards is rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and just 11 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
3. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
6. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
8. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
10. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers
Waiver-Wire Target: Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos
There aren't many high-end wideouts available this late in the season, but Denver Broncos receiver Tim Patrick could be picked up. He's rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues and 15 percent of ESPN leagues.
Patrick has hauled in at least three passes in each of his last five games, and he topped 100 yards in both Weeks 4 and 6. He had a down game two weeks ago—catching three passes for 44 yards—but he returned to form in Week 9. Against the Atlanta Falcons, he caught four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Against the Las Vegas Raiders and their 26th-ranked pass defense, Patrick should have a chance to both approach the 100-yard mark and find the end zone. He's the best plug-and-play receiver you're likely to find on the wire this week.
Tight End
1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
4. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Evan Engram, New York Giants
9. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
Waiver-Wire Target: Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears
Jimmy Graham hasn't been the elite tight end that the Chicago Bears have desperately been missing, but he's been good for the occasional big game. He has caught at least five passes in four games and a touchdown pass in four contests this season, and he could conceivably do both in Week 10.
The Minnesota Vikings rank 30th in pass defense and 25th in points allowed.
Graham remains one of Nick Foles' most reliable targets, and he should see plenty of opportunities against the Vikings. He is rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues and 56 percent of ESPN leagues.
Kicker
1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
2. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers
3. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints
4. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts
6. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals
7. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
8. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins
9. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions
10. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Waiver-Wire Target: Cairo Santos, K, Chicago Bears
Sometimes, adding a kicker on the waiver wire is a necessary move. With guys such as Harrison Butker and Younghoe Koo on bye weeks, it could be necessary.
While Bears kicker Cairo Santos isn't a high-volume option—the Bears rank just 29th in scoring—he hasn't missed a kick since Week 3 and has a fairly favorable matchup. The Vikings, as previously mentioned, rank 25th in points allowed and 29th in total defense.
Expect Santos to produce a handful of fantasy points and to be a solid spot start in Week 10. He's available in 98 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Defense/Special Teams
1. Baltimore Ravens
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
3. New Orleans Saints
4. Philadelphia Eagles
5. Washington Football Team
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Chicago Bears
8. Green Bay Packers
9. Tennessee Titans
10. Indianapolis Colts
Waiver-Wire Target: Philadelphia Eagles
You have to have a defense and special teams unit, and while there aren't really any high-end teams on bye this week, managers may be looking for a streamer. The Philadelphia Eagles should be a target for those managers, and they could be a top-five defensive play in Week 10.
The Eagles will visit the New York Giants, who rank just 31st in scoring and who have been mistake-prone. Quarterback Daniel Jones averages an interception per game and has already been sacked 28 times on the season.
Philadelphia is available 53 percent of Yahoo leagues and 63 percent of ESPN leagues.
