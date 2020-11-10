Dolphins Commit $75 Million Donation to Fund Cancer Research, Therapies

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are committing $75 million to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to fund cancer research and therapies.

The team announced Tuesday the funds "will be allocated to support more than 300 active clinical trials, survivorship programs; and advance the research of innovative cancer treatments such as immunotherapy."

Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano, executive vice president for business and finance and chief operating officer for the University of Miami, said in the team's announcement:

"It is an honor to serve my second year as Chair of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, particularly during this momentous occasion. This announcement is a true testament to the power of our South Florida community coming together to fund cancer research. The fight against cancer is deeply personal to many, including me. It is only through dedicated teamwork, such as the extraordinary partnership between Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Miami Dolphins, that we can succeed in ending cancer."

The Dolphins launched the initiative as the Dolphins Cycling Challenge in 2010 to raise funds for cancer research through the University of Miami Health System.

The efforts include an annual charity cycling event in the Miami area that finishes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It was established to honor former Dolphins tight end Jim Mandich, who died in 2011 after being diagnosed with bile-duct cancer.

Per the Dolphins' statement, the annual cycling event has raised more than $39 million for cancer research over the past 10 years.

In addition to the $75 million financial commitment, the Dolphins have rebranded the organization as "Dolphins Challenge Cancer" as part of its dedication to year-round cancer research.