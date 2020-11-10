    ACC Basketball Schedule 2020-21: Dates, Matchups and Championship Game Details

    Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) gets pressured by Virginia guard Braxton Key (2) and Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia defeated Duke 52-50. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)
    The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday its men's basketball season will tip off Dec. 12 and run through the 2021 ACC Championship Game on March 13.

    Florida State won the conference's regular-season title last season with a 16-4 record, but no postseason champion was crowned as the college basketball campaign ended prematurely because of COVID-19. The 2020-21 season will also take on a different look with a limited nonconference slate beginning Nov. 25.

    Here's a look at the schedule details from the ACC:  

                

    Boston College Eagles

    Clemson Tigers

    Duke Blue Devils

    Florida State Seminoles

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Louisville Cardinals

    Miami Hurricanes

    North Carolina Tar Heels

    NC State Wolfpack

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Pittsburgh Panthers

    Syracuse Orange

    Virginia Cavaliers

    Virginia Tech Hokies

    Wake Forest Demon Deacons

                  

    Four ACC teams were selected for the Associated Press' preseason Top 25 poll:

    • 4. Virginia
    • 9. Duke
    • 16. North Carolina
    • 21. Florida State

    While KenPom also placed those four teams in the Top 25, albeit in a different order—Duke No. 3, Virginia No. 16, Florida State No. 19 and North Carolina No. 23—it believes Louisville is being underrated by the voters, placing the Cardinals at No. 14 in its preseason rankings.

    Syracuse (No. 29), Virginia Tech (No. 30), Clemson (No. 40) and Miami (No. 41) also cracked the top 50 out of the ACC in KenPom's initial rankings.

    In August, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski stressed the importance of making sure the 2021 edition of March Madness takes place during an appearance on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWIll & Zubin.

    "We're the thing that the NCAA is most concerned about because men's college basketball and the tournament pays for something like ... it produces 98 percent or more of the money for the NCAA," Coach K said. "We need to have the tournament. We can't have it where two years in a row you don't have the NCAA tournament."

    All signs point to a highly competitive season in the ACC with the potential for a couple of true national title contenders to emerge from the conference, including Krzyzewski's Blue Devils.

