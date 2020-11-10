ACC Basketball Schedule 2020-21: Dates, Matchups and Championship Game Details

Andrew Shurtleff/Associated Press

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday its men's basketball season will tip off Dec. 12 and run through the 2021 ACC Championship Game on March 13.

Florida State won the conference's regular-season title last season with a 16-4 record, but no postseason champion was crowned as the college basketball campaign ended prematurely because of COVID-19. The 2020-21 season will also take on a different look with a limited nonconference slate beginning Nov. 25.

Here's a look at the schedule details from the ACC:

Four ACC teams were selected for the Associated Press' preseason Top 25 poll:

4. Virginia

9. Duke

16. North Carolina

21. Florida State

While KenPom also placed those four teams in the Top 25, albeit in a different order—Duke No. 3, Virginia No. 16, Florida State No. 19 and North Carolina No. 23—it believes Louisville is being underrated by the voters, placing the Cardinals at No. 14 in its preseason rankings.

Syracuse (No. 29), Virginia Tech (No. 30), Clemson (No. 40) and Miami (No. 41) also cracked the top 50 out of the ACC in KenPom's initial rankings.

In August, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski stressed the importance of making sure the 2021 edition of March Madness takes place during an appearance on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWIll & Zubin.

"We're the thing that the NCAA is most concerned about because men's college basketball and the tournament pays for something like ... it produces 98 percent or more of the money for the NCAA," Coach K said. "We need to have the tournament. We can't have it where two years in a row you don't have the NCAA tournament."

All signs point to a highly competitive season in the ACC with the potential for a couple of true national title contenders to emerge from the conference, including Krzyzewski's Blue Devils.