Kobe Bryant's Childhood Home in Philadelphia Area Sells for $810,000

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia-area childhood home of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant sold Friday for $810,000, with the basketball hoop he used growing up still in the driveway.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday the Bryant family, which sold the house in 2008, lived in the five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom abode in Kobe's teenage years, including while he was leading the Lower Merion High School basketball team to a Pennsylvania state championship in 1996.

The house landed back on the real estate market in September and was quickly scooped up for a possibly symbolic amount. Bryant's 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006 is the second-highest point total in NBA history behind 100 by Wilt Chamberlain in March 1962.

Bryant, a Philadelphia native, died in January in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter Gianna and seven other people. He was 41.

He was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft straight out of high school as part of a preexisting trade agreement with the Lakers.

After playing a small role as a rookie, he quickly developed into one of the league's best players and finished his career with a Hall of Fame resume featuring five championships, 18 All-Star selections, the 2007-08 NBA MVP Award and numerous other individual accolades.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bryant also helped the United States win gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.