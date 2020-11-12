NFL Free Agency 2021: An Early Look at Next Year's Quarterback Carousel

0 of 6

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The NFL's quarterback carousel might not match the movement of a market that featured Tom Brady and others changing teams last offseason, but it has plenty of noteworthy possibilities.

It's as clear as ever how important the position is. Ben Roethlisberger's return from an elbow injury, for example, has the Pittsburgh Steelers undefeated and looking like borderline AFC favorites after an 8-8 2019 campaign. Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay has propelled the 6-3 Buccaneers into contention, too.

Depth can also be a priority. Dallas' ability to hand things to Andy Dalton when Dak Prescott injured his ankle in Week 5 seemed like a nice luxury for a would-be contender. The Chicago Bears having Nick Foles to compete with Mitchell Trubisky was a depth lesson of a different flavor.

Below, let's outline the most noteworthy quarterbacks set to hit the open market and the teams most likely to participate in the carousel.