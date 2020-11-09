    Todd Gurley on Matt Ryan, Jared Goff's Similarities: 'They Rich as Hell'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 9, 2020

    Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Having played the bulk of his career alongside Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley found at least one similarity between his old quarterback his new one, Matt Ryan.

    "They rich as hell," he told Pro Football Talk.

    Ryan signed a five-year deal worth $150 million back in 2018, and the average annual value of $30 million made him the league's highest-paid player at the time, while Goff signed a monster four-year, $134 million deal last offseason. 

    On the other hand, Gurley's one-year deal with the Falcons is worth $5.5 million. 

    Perhaps money talks, as Ryan's Falcons are just 3-6, compared to the Goff and the Rams, who are 5-3. 

