Marshon Lattimore to Mike Evans After Saints vs. Bucs: 'Better Luck Next Year'

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Marshon Lattimore took time to gloat on social media after shutting down Mike Evans on Sunday night.

Evans finished with four catches for 64 yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints, but none came against Lattimore, per ESPN's Mike Clay. The Saints also dominated throughout on the way to a 38-3 win.

The Buccaneers are 6-3 in the first season with Tom Brady under center, but two of the three losses came against the NFC South-rival Saints. Evans had only one catch (a 2-yard touchdown) in the Week 1 matchup between the teams, a 34-23 win for New Orleans.

Evans has rarely found success against the Saints in his career, topping 100 yards in just one of 13 appearances with an average of 51.4 yards per game. This is far below his career average of 77.7 yards per game.

Lattimore has been a key part of this success, and the two-time Pro Bowler is a major reason why the Saints finished Week 9 in first place in the NFC South.