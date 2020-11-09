3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 9 Win

0 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

This time last season, the Miami Dolphins looked like one of the worst teams in football. They appeared to be tanking for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, and a lengthy rebuilding process seemed likely. A year later, however, Miami sits at 5-3 and has a legitimate shot at making the postseason.

Miami picked up its fifth win of the season on Sunday, outlasting the Arizona Cardinals in a 34-31 thriller. The Dolphins have now won four straight and have beaten quality opponents in back-to-back weeks. With winnable games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and New York Jets upcoming, it's now unrealistic to think that Miami could hit eight wins before December.

The idea of a long-term rebuild can be thrown out the window, as Miami has the look and feel of a playoff team now. That's the biggest takeaway after Week 9, but here are three other things we learned about the Dolphins on Sunday.