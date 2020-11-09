3 Takeaways from Ravens' Week 9 Win

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens picked up what could turn out to be a crucial victory in the AFC playoff hunt on Sunday.

John Harbaugh's team rebounded from its Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by beating the Indianapolis Colts by 14 points at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sunday's victory will be important in the AFC wild-card race if the Colts remain competitive in the AFC South and the Ravens are stuck behind the Steelers in the AFC North.

At the moment, the Ravens carry the best wild-card record, which would set them up with the most favorable first-round matchup against the division winner with the worst record, which right now is the Tennessee Titans.

Although the Ravens left Indianapolis with a win, they still have a few things to work on, especially on the offensive front.