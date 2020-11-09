3 Takeaways from Ravens' Week 9 Win

3 Takeaways from Ravens' Week 9 WinNovember 9, 2020
The Baltimore Ravens picked up what could turn out to be a crucial victory in the AFC playoff hunt on Sunday.
John Harbaugh's team rebounded from its Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by beating the Indianapolis Colts by 14 points at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Sunday's victory will be important in the AFC wild-card race if the Colts remain competitive in the AFC South and the Ravens are stuck behind the Steelers in the AFC North.
At the moment, the Ravens carry the best wild-card record, which would set them up with the most favorable first-round matchup against the division winner with the worst record, which right now is the Tennessee Titans.
Although the Ravens left Indianapolis with a win, they still have a few things to work on, especially on the offensive front.
Ravens' Defense Came Up with a Handful of Important Plays
Chuck Clark's 65-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown headlined a strong defensive performance.
Baltimore forced a pair of turnovers and held the Colts without a point after halftime.
The Ravens started the second half shutout with a Marcus Peters interception and ended it by halting the Colts 20 yards short of the end zone.
Malik Harrison and Matthew Judon turned in strong performances, as they combined for 18 tackles and two quarterback hits.
The entire unit forced Rivers and his collection of running backs to be ineffective for stretches. The Colts quarterback went 25-of-43 for 227 yards and no running back recorded over 40 rushing yards.
If the Ravens stifle the top individuals in the New England and Tennessee offenses in the next two weeks, they could enter the Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Steelers in the best possible form to potentially end their undefeated run.
Offense Did More with Less Production
Baltimore was outgained 339-266, but the offensive unit still found a way to outscore the Indianapolis offense by seven points.
Lamar Jackson was responsible for 228 of the 266 yards. He threw for 170 and recorded 58 on the ground off 13 carries.
On the drive that ended on Jackson's touchdown run, he recorded the two longest gains of the series. The top gain was his nine-yard touchdown scamper.
Although winning with fewer yards is not an ideal way to win, the Ravens proved they could eke out a victory without large yardage totals from their stars.
That could be important in the coming weeks if the top running backs, wide receivers and Mark Andrews are as ineffective as Sunday.
Ravens Need More Production from Skill Position Players
Baltimore was able to leave Indianapolis with a win because of its defensive performance and Jackson's dual playmaking ability.
For the Ravens to be the contender they want to be in the AFC, they need to get more production from their skill position players across the board.
J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards managed 53 rushing yards on 23 carries. Jackson gained 58 yards on 13 attempts.
No player involved in the passing game had more than 50 receiving yards. Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, who are supposed to be Jackson's top two targets, combined for six receptions and 60 yards.
Andrews is now up to three straight games with fewer than 40 receiving yards and Brown has four receptions on seven targets in the last two weeks.
For Baltimore to threaten Pittsburgh, Kansas City and other AFC contenders, it needs more production from its running backs, top wide receiver and No. 1 tight end.
If the Ravens work out those issues and continue to receive strong defensive performances, they could be a major player in the AFC when the playoffs roll around.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.