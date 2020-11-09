3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 9 Win

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to win their eighth game of the season, meaning they remain the NFL's last unbeaten team.

The victory wasn't easy, however. Despite being heavy favorites, the Steelers had to claw their way back from a two-score deficit and then make a late stand to escape with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it felt like the two-win Dallas squad was the better team.

Despite a shaky performance, though, Pittsburgh did get the win—and perhaps a little insight into just how special this team is.

Here are three things we learned about the Steelers during their Week 9 win.