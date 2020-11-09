Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire TipsNovember 9, 2020
If you have Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and/or Travis Kelce in your fantasy lineup, you're likely going to need to hit the waiver wire for a streaming option or two this week. That's because the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the four teams that have a bye in Week 10.
Same goes for fantasy managers who have players from the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys or New York Jets, as those teams will also be off. But if you're going to be in this situation, don't worry, because there are some players who should be targeted as potential fill-ins for the upcoming week.
Here are some early rankings for Week 10, along with strong waiver-wire targets to go after later this week.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)
2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at CLE)
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. BUF)
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at ARI)
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at NE)
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. JAX)
7. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (vs. SF)
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at MIA)
9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SEA)
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CIN)
Waiver-Wire Target: Drew Lock, Denver Broncos (at LV)
After a slow start to his sophomore season, Lock has emerged as a worthwhile fantasy starting option the past two weeks. He threw three touchdown passes in a Week 8 win over the Chargers, then he passed for a season-high 313 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 9 loss to the Falcons. And he also had a rushing touchdown at Atlanta.
There's a solid chance that Lock delivers a similar performance in Week 10, as the Broncos go on the road to face the Raiders, who are giving up 267.1 passing yards per game (seventh-most in the NFL). Both teams have the potential to put up plenty of points, which should keep Lock passing. That's been the case the past two weeks, as Lock has thrown it 89 times between the pair of games.
Lock is available in 80 percent of Yahoo leagues and 87 percent of ESPN leagues. So if you're needing a one-week streamer to fill in for a quarterback such as Patrick Mahomes, Lock should be a safe, high-upside option because of his matchup and recent success.
Projection: 288 yards and three touchdowns
Running Back Rankings
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. SF)
2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (vs. TB)
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. JAX)
4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at CHI)
5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. IND)
6. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CIN)
7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. DEN)
8. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (at GB)
9. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (vs. HOU)
10. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team (at DET)
Waiver-Wire Target: J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team (at DET)
Alex Smith is now Washington's starting quarterback after Kyle Allen suffered a left ankle injury on Sunday. And Smith frequently checks down to his running backs, which is something that should boost McKissic's value moving forward, as evidenced by what happened in the Week 9 loss to the Giants.
On Sunday, McKissic had nine receptions for 65 yards. He also had 17 rushing yards, but his true value comes in points-per-reception leagues because of his frequent targets (he had 14). And even though Gibson still has a role in the backfield, Smith utilizes running backs enough that both should have fantasy value moving forward.
McKissic is available in more than 60 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, and he should be heavily involved in Washington's Week 10 matchup at Detroit. And the Lions are allowing 148.1 rushing yards per game (third most in the NFL), so perhaps there's even potential for McKissic to get some carries.
Projection: 44 rushing yards, eight receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. JAX)
2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (vs. SF)
3. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)
4. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. BUF)
5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at MIA)
6. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SEA)
7. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)
8. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at ARI)
9. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (vs. IND)
10. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans (at CLE)
Waiver-Wire Target: Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers (vs. TB)
Christian McCaffrey is back, and the Panthers also have top wide receivers Robby Anderson and DJ Moore. But Samuel has played well enough over the past few weeks to also be a viable fantasy option moving forward.
After not scoring a touchdown through Carolina's first five games, Samuel has gotten into the end zone each of the past three weeks. And on Sunday, he had his biggest game of the season thus far, hauling in nine passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' loss to the Chiefs.
As long as Samuel continues to keep getting targeted this frequently, he should be a solid fantasy play. Available in 70 percent of Yahoo leagues and 58 percent of ESPN leagues, Samuel is likely to be a popular waiver-wire target this week, so do your best to try to add him now.
Projection: Seven receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown
Tight End Rankings
1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. DEN)
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at NE)
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (vs. WAS)
4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (at MIA)
5. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (at LV)
6. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (vs. SF)
7. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at CAR)
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at NYG)
9. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CIN)
10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (vs. IND)
Waiver-Wire Target: Jordan Reed, San Francisco 49ers (at NO)
The 49ers' offense has been banged up, and that includes Reed, who hasn't played since Week 4 because of a knee injury. For much of Reed's career, he's been slowed by various injuries. But when he's been on the field, he's typically produced at a high level.
That's why it's worth picking up Reed and potentially streaming him this week if you're in need of a fill-in tight end. He already had a strong game for San Francisco earlier this season, as he had two touchdowns in a Week 2 win over the Jets.
If Reed returns and is healthy, start him. And he should be available in plenty of leagues, as he's currently rostered in less than 25 percent of all leagues.
Projection: Six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown