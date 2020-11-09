NFL Quarterback Questions Emerging from Week 9

1 of 6

AJ Mast/Associated Press

For years (decades?), the knock on the Philip Rivers experience has been that it's too much of a roller-coaster ride. He has often lacked consistency, and he has often wilted in big spots.

Little has changed in the 38-year-old's first (and possibly only) season with the Indianapolis Colts.

After throwing six touchdown passes to one interception in consecutive Indy victories over inferior opponents in Weeks 7 and 8, Rivers completed only 25 of 43 passes and threw an interception as the Colts put up just 10 points in a dud loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

It was a reminder that Rivers has a ceiling, and so does his team. He and they have loaded up this year against inferior opponents like the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions. But in key games against the Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, he has one touchdown pass to three interceptions and a 68.8 passer rating.

Those are the types of teams the Colts will be facing in January—if they survive the regular season. And at this point, it's fair to distrust a quarterback who has consistently fallen short of big-game expectations over the course of his 17-year pro career.

Rivers isn't under contract beyond this season, and the Colts will soon have to start thinking about their long-term future at the position. The second-half schedule is a nightmare, and if Rivers can't overcome that and lead this team to some playoff wins, the front office should consider moving on.