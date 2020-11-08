Week 10 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

Week 10 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and PickupsNovember 9, 2020
Going into Week 10, fantasy managers will find it difficult to uncover potential breakout candidates available in a majority of leagues. However, several players offer some upside in limited or shared roles.
In today's NFL, workhorse running backs have become a rarity, so managers should look for steady contributors in defined roles as either pass-catchers out of the backfield or short-yardage ball-carriers who handle goal-line touches. Those players offer flex potential with RB2 upside.
For the upcoming week, managers who won't have Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Todd Gurley or Ezekiel Elliott because of a bye can still find intriguing plug-and-play options.
Some of the players below have limited ceilings, but they're worth a look because of the consistency in their roles over the past couple of weeks. All pickup candidates are available in at least 30 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG (69 percent rostered)
QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA (62 percent rostered)
RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs. NE (37 percent rostered)
RB J.D McKissic, Washington Football Team vs. DET (24 percent rostered)
WR Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. BUF (68 percent rostered)
WR Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. TB (29 percent rostered)
WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN (24 percent rostered)
TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG (55 percent rostered)
RB J.D McKissic, Washington Football Team
Quarterback Kyle Allen went down in the first half of Sunday's game with the New York Giants. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, he dislocated his ankle. With Alex Smith taking over the huddle, J.D. McKissic saw a lot of targets. He led the team with 14.
As the backup running back to Antonio Gibson, McKissic doesn't move the needle. He's eclipsed 50 rushing yards just once in eight contests. However, he's caught at least six passes in four games.
As the presumed starter going forward, Smith will likely turn to McKissic for checkdowns until he's comfortable within Washington's offense. If that trend continues, the fifth-year running back has flex appeal. He's an underrated pickup for managers in need of help at the position.
In Week 10, the Washington Football Team will face the Detroit Lions who give up the second-most fantasy points to running backs.
RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens
In the Baltimore Ravens backfield, J.K. Dobbins logged 12 carries compared to 11 for Gus Edwards, who also scored a touchdown on the ground against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday. Both tailbacks caught two passes.
The Ravens will face a softer run defense next week, taking on the New England Patriots' 27th-ranked unit. If Mark Ingram II misses another game with an ankle sprain, Dobbins and Edwards have RB2 potential. Remember, the running back duo combined for 200 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.
Despite quarterback Lamar Jackson's contributions as a ball-carrier, the Ravens have a productive split between Dobbins and Edwards with Ingram on the sideline. Against a run defense that's allowed an average of 193.5 yards over the last two contests, Edwards has a shot to score double-digit fantasy points in Week 10.
WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
Michael Pittman Jr. tied fellow wideout Marcus Johnson for a team-high seven targets Sunday. He led the Indianapolis Colts in receiving yards (56).
In eight games, quarterback Philip Rivers has thrown for multiple touchdowns in just two outings. His shaky performances limit Pittman's ceiling, but the rookie wideout's target share while T.Y. Hilton nurses a groin injury makes him an intriguing option against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.
Going into Week 9, the Titans allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. With the help of some garbage-time production, Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee Sunday. The Colts should have a more competitive battle, but Rivers' new lead pass-catching option may have another busy week.
On a short turnaround, the Colts could hold Hilton out of Thursday's matchup, which creates more opportunities for Pittman.
WR Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals
Somehow, Christian Kirk remains available in more than 30 percent of Yahoo leagues. He's scored five touchdowns over the last three games.
In Week 9, Kirk led the Arizona Cardinals in catches (five) and receiving yards (123), which included a 56-yard reception for a score. Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins didn't see a target through the first half of the game.
The Cardinals' aerial attack isn't completely dependent on Hopkins, though he's arguably one of the top-three wide receivers in the league. Kirk has become a scoring machine in recent weeks with an opportunity to extend his streak against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.
With wideout Larry Fitzgerald's graceful decline as a playmaker and Hopkins drawing heavy coverage, Kirk has carved out a steady solid role in the Cardinals offense.