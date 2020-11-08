Week 10 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

0 of 5

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Going into Week 10, fantasy managers will find it difficult to uncover potential breakout candidates available in a majority of leagues. However, several players offer some upside in limited or shared roles.

In today's NFL, workhorse running backs have become a rarity, so managers should look for steady contributors in defined roles as either pass-catchers out of the backfield or short-yardage ball-carriers who handle goal-line touches. Those players offer flex potential with RB2 upside.

For the upcoming week, managers who won't have Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Todd Gurley or Ezekiel Elliott because of a bye can still find intriguing plug-and-play options.

Some of the players below have limited ceilings, but they're worth a look because of the consistency in their roles over the past couple of weeks. All pickup candidates are available in at least 30 percent of Yahoo leagues.