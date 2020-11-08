    Colts' Philip Rivers Rips NFL's 'Jacked Up' Catch Rule After Marcus Peters INT

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) questions a non-call in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was awarded an extremely controversial interception during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

    Not surprisingly, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers wasn't happy with the call. 

    "It's gotten so, really jacked up of how the catch rule is," he told reporters. "I mean, nobody that's played any amount of football or that has been around the game, watched that and thought it was a catch, including the guy who dropped it...But somebody that's sitting back, watching this, probably hasn't thrown a football in his life gets to call it."

    Peters respectfully, and unsurprisingly, disagreed with Rivers:

    The play came early in the third quarter with the Ravens trailing 10-7. It was called an incompletion on the field, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh challenged it. Slow-motion replays appeared to show Peters failed to control the ball as he went to the ground, though replay officials ruled it a catch.

    Ten plays later, the Ravens scored a touchdown to take a 14-10 lead—a lead they would never relinquish, making the officials' ruling a pivotal moment in the contest. 

    NFL head of officiating Al Riveron agreed with the call, saying Peters controlled the ball, took three steps, fumbled it, and the ball was recovered by Baltimore:

    Other people were not so convinced:

    The win moved Baltimore to 6-2 on the year, while Indianapolis fell to 5-3. It's fair to argue the Ravens very likely would have won without the call going in their favor, considering they held Indianapolis scoreless in the second half. But there's little doubt that the call was a controversial one and a decision that will be scrutinized in the coming week. 

