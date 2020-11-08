Tua Tagovailoa Leads Late Comeback as Dolphins Defeat Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins took another step toward their first playoff appearance since the 2016 campaign.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins defeated Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals 34-31 in Sunday's thrilling showdown between high-profile young quarterbacks at State Farm Stadium. Tagovailoa was brilliant and led the way for a Miami squad that is 5-3 and within striking distance of the 7-2 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East following a fourth straight win.

Murray was also incredible, but Zane Gonzalez missed a 49-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining. As a result, the Cardinals dropped to 5-3 as their own three-game winning streak came to an end.

What's Next?

Both teams are at home against AFC foes in Week 10 when the Dolphins face the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cardinals play the Buffalo Bills.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.