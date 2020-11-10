Every NFL Team's Worst Contract in 2020

29 of 32

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The player: Defensive tackle Jarran Reed

The contract: Two years, $23 million with $14.1 million guaranteed. Signed in 2020, expires in 2022.

The Seahawks have been so good at managing the cap that the only two players with a dead-cap number above $10 million next season are Russell Wilson (duh) and 2020 draft pick Jordyn Brooks. That's it. All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is the only other veteran in the top five, meaning the Seahawks have avoided large commitments to anyone.

There are six players expected to carry cap hits of over $10 million next season, but every one of them could easily be let go without incurring much of a fine.

Wagner is the lone exception. His contract makes him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league. While his play has earned him that deal, it doesn't make it team friendly. The franchise would need to take on $7.5 million in dead money to let go of the linebacker.

But Wagner has an 84.8 PFF grade and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

So because someone has to take this distinction, we'll go with Jarran Reed. The Seahawks can walk away from the deal scot-free in 2021, but he carries a cap hit of $13.5 million if they don't. He's still getting paid based on his pass-rushing production in 2018 when he had 10.5 sacks, but he's nowhere near that total for the second season in a row.

Time for re-negotiation if he wants to stay in Seattle.