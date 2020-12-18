Michael Thomas Won't Play for Saints vs. Chiefs Because of Ankle Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas won't play in Sunday's marquee matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Saints announced their All-Pro wide receiver will miss the game with an ankle injury.

The three-time Pro Bowler has had a season to forget. He injured his ankle in New Orleans' Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and picked up a hamstring injury in October as he neared a return.

Thomas also received a one-game suspension after fighting with teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson and causing minor problems behind the scenes for the team.

The 27-year-old set a single-season record for receptions (149) in 2019, his third straight campaign with 100-plus catches. Thanks to his injuries and short suspension, though, he has 40 receptions for 438 yards in seven games this season.

By now, the Saints have grown accustomed to playing without the Ohio State product, but it's still a significant absence for the offense. On the plus side, quarterback Drew Brees will return for his first start since Week 10.