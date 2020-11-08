    NFL Scores Week 9: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

    Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs from Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Week 9 got off to an awkward start, as an undermanned San Francisco 49ers team got completely dominated by the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns, the Packers racked up 405 yards of offense and 21 first downs, and only a last-second 49ers touchdown made the game inside three scores.

    The game wasn't even as close as the 34-17 score indicated.

    Sunday's early-afternoon matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers? That one went down to the wire and a 65-yard field-goal attempt. It went wide right, and the Chiefs held on for a two-point victory.

    The rest of the early slate wasn't quite as thrilling, but it did produce a number of fantasy stars. Below you'll find full results for Week 9, along with a look at some of the top fantasy performances of the week (point-per-reception scoring).

       

    Week 9 Results

    Green Bay Packers 34, San Francisco 49ers 17

    Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: 305 passing yards, 4 TDs, 7 rushing yards (28.90 points)

    Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: 10 receptions, 173 yards, 1 TD (33.30 points)

       

    New York Giants 23, Washington Football Team 20

    Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants: 5 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD (15.80 points)

    Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team: 7 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD (24.50 points)

       

    Minnesota Vikings 34, Detroit Lions 20

    Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: 206 yards, 2 TDs, 2 receptions, 46 receiving yards (39.20 points)

    Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings: 2 receptions, 10 yards, 2 TDs (15.00 points)

       

    Baltimore Ravens 24, Indianapolis Colts 10

    Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens: 170 passing yards, 58 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (18.60 points)

    Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens: 23 yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 11 receiving yards (9.40 points)

       

    Atlanta Falcons 34, Denver Broncos 27

    Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos: 313 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 47 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (29.22 points)

    Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos: 7 receptions, 125 yards, 1 TD (25.50 points)

        

    Tennessee Titans 24, Chicago Bears 17

    A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans: 4 receptions, 101 yards, 1 TD (20.10 points)

    Jimmy Graham, TE, Chicago Bears: 6 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD (17.50 points)

        

    Buffalo Bills 44, Seattle Seahawks 34

    Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: 415 passing yards, 3 TDs, 14 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (36.00 points)

    Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks: 390 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 5 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (22.10 points)

       

    Houston Texans 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 25

    Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: 281 passing yards, 2 TDs, 50 rushing yards (24.24 points)

    DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: 7 receptions, 146 yards, 1 TD (27.60 points)

       

    Kansas City Chiefs 33, Carolina Panthers 31

    Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: 372 passing yards, 4 TDs (31.48 points)

    Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: 9 receptions, 113 yards, 8 rushing yards (33.10 points)

        

    Week 9 Fantasy Stars

    Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

    Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

    When he's playing at his best, no quarterback makes the game of football look easier than Aaron Rodgers does. He shredded a banged-up 49ers defense on Thursday to the tune of 305 passing yards and four scores.

    While it's worth noting that the 49ers had a shell of their full-strength roster, it's also worth noting that Rodgers remains a must-start in fantasy regardless of opponent. He's on pace for 4,506 passing yards, 48 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

    It helps that Rodgers has a legitimate No. 1 receiver in Davante Adams, who finally appears back to 100 percent.

    "I'm just thankful to have him," Rodgers said of his top receiver on The Pat McAfee Show.

    Like Rodgers, Adams will remain a must-start for the remainder of the 2020 season.

       

    Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    For the second straight game, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was virtually unstoppable. He rushed for more than 200 yards against the Detroit Lions and may have helped change the course of Minnesota's season.

    While the Vikings are still just 3-5 and a long shot to make the postseason, they've won two in a row and have a chance to make up even more ground against the NFC North rival Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football next week.

    When Cook is dominating as he has over the past two weeks, the Vikings are going to be a tough out for anyone. They can get back to .500 by taking care of the Bears and then beating the listless Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

    For fantasy managers, a healthy Cook could be the driving force behind a playoff run. While the Bears will represent a tough matchup, Minnesota has shown that it is comfortable putting its offense on Cook's shoulders.

    On Sunday, Cook was responsible for 252 yards. Quarterback Kirk Cousins had just 220.

       

    Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    John Munson/Associated Press

    Sunday saw the return of elite Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills quarterback shredded a bad Seattle Seahawks defense to the tune of 429 total yards and four total touchdowns.

    Allen single-handedly carried the Buffalo offense, as the team only produced 20 yards that Allen wasn't involved in. His statistical dominance wasn't a complete surprise, given the Seahawks' 32nd-ranked pass defense. However, the fact that he played virtually mistake-free football without the aid of a functional running game was impressive.

    It was a huge win for the Bills, who hadn't beaten a playoff-caliber opponent since besting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

    While Allen's outstanding day should give managers confidence about his immediate outlook, it won't necessarily springboard him back to must-start status.

    Allen will be a top option on many rosters, but he isn't an auto-start. Managers will need to weigh their options in Week 10, as the Bills will face the Arizona Cardinals and their ninth-ranked scoring defense.

       

    Fantasy scoring and roster data via Fantasy Pros for PPR scoring

